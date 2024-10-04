National Night Out set for Oct. 8

Over the years, National Night Out has not only become one of Boulder City’s more popular community events but the same can be said across the country.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file photo During last year's National Night Out, which is set for Oct. 8, one of the most popular aspects was a K-9 demonstration by Boulder City Police Department and the National Park Service.

This year’s event will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 8 at the Veterans’ Memorial Park.

Guests can meet members of several community services, including those from the Boulder City Police Department, Boulder City Fire Department, National Park Service, Nevada Division of Wildlife, Nevada Highway Patrol, school district police and more.

The event offers a little something for everyone. Included will be kids’ activities, zipline, rock wall, face painting, drawings for a variety of prizes, a police K-9 demonstration, and the always popular BCPD vs. BCFD softball game.

Sgt. Jennifer Woolsey said some of the new things happening this year are that the Elks Lodge is donating and grilling all of the food. In addition, the event added a Zorb Ball Race for the kids and the raffle “is the best it’s ever been.” Some of the prizes include air pods, a staycation at the Southpoint, a Play Station 5, electric bicycles, scooters, basketball hoops, a helicopter ride for two, a kayaking trip and so much more. All of the proceeds from the raffle will benefit the Elks National Foundation.

According to its website, “National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

“National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”

It goes on to state that millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August (certain areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October).

“National Night Out (NNO) is special because it strengthens relationships between communities and law enforcement agencies, creating a sense of unity and safety,” BCPD Chief Tim Shea said.

Because of weather concerns in the region, it is held annually on the first Tuesday in October, instead on the first Tuesday in August. This year because of the special significance with Oct. 1 (the mass shooting in Las Vegas), it was moved to the second Tuesday.

“This event encourages neighbors to gather, meet local law enforcement officers, and build connections that foster a safer environment,” he said.

According to Shea, here’s what makes this event stand out:Community Building:

• NNO promotes a sense of togetherness by encouraging neighbors to get to know each other and work collaboratively to prevent crime. It’s an opportunity to engage in neighborhood discussions, share concerns, and learn about local safety initiatives.

• Positive Police Relations: NNO creates a platform for positive interaction between law enforcement and residents. Rather than just interacting with officers on sometimes trying and emotion-laden events, officers can connect with the community in a casual, friendly setting.

• Crime Prevention Awareness: We try to utilize the event to raise awareness about crime and drug prevention strategies, offering educational information on how residents can protect their homes and neighborhoods from criminal activity.

• Fun and Festivity: To foster the community event scenario, we try and provide fun-filled activities along with demonstrations, and other activities designed to bring people together in a festive atmosphere.

• National Participation: Since its start in 1984, it has grown into a nationwide event, celebrated in thousands of communities across the U.S., symbolizing a collective effort toward neighborhood safety and community engagement.

“National Night Out is special because it combines safety with community spirit, fostering trust and cooperation between residents and law enforcement,” Shea said.