National Night Out brings together first responders, community

During its humble beginnings, National Night Out started as a way for neighbors to meet and sit on their porches to help deter criminal activity in their neighborhoods.

But since then, it’s become something even bigger as thousands of communities across the country take part in the annual event. This includes Boulder City, which will host the free community gathering on Tuesday, Oct. 3 from 6-9 p.m. at Veterans’ Memorial Park.

This festival, according to the city, is filled with fun, prizes, and excitement as the community watches the anticipated softball game between Boulder City police officers and firefighters. While this game goes on, there will also be a zipline, kids’ activities, a drawing and food.

Guests can meet members of several community services, including those from the Boulder City Police Department, Boulder City Fire Department, National Park Service, Nevada Division of Wildlife, Nevada Highway Patrol, school district police and more. Attendees can also take a tour inside a Mercy Air helicopter and observe K-9 police demonstrations.

According to its website, “National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

“National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”

It goes on to state that millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August (certain areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October).

“Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much, much more,” the website states.

In last week’s City Talk, which appears monthly in the Review, BCPD Chief Tim Shea said this year marks NNO’s 40 years in existence. More than 38 million residents have taken part since the inception.

“Often, the first encounter a child has with a police officer can be distressing: a parent being pulled over, or a neighbor being arrested,” Shea wrote. “National Night Out helps kids develop a healthier view of law enforcement, building trust and a sense of community. It is a great way to bring police and neighbors together under enjoyable circumstances.”