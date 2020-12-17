41°F
Murray described as man of faith

By Glenn Puit Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2020 - 5:03 pm
 
(Stage 2 Cycling Team) Michael Murray
(Stage 2 Cycling Team) Michael Murray, left, on the race podium.
Longtime Las Vegas resident Michael Murray was a kind, caring person who loved bike racing, according to a friend and fellow cyclist.

“A likable guy on and off the bike,” said Ernie Sanchez, who rode with Murray as part of the Stage 2 Cycling Team in Murrieta, California. “He was very motivating. That was obvious.”

Murray, 57, was one of five bicyclists killed Dec. 10 in a crash along U.S. Highway 95 near Searchlight.

Authorities said a box truck drove through a group of about 20 cyclists who were participating in their 15th annual Nipton Loop ride, a 130-mile ride beginning at M Resort in Henderson.

Sanchez said Murray took up cycling years ago after he was seriously injured in a motocross crash.

“Michael was a motorcycle racer before and he had enjoyed that sport until he suffered a pelvis and hip injury,” Sanchez said. “He had to have a hip replacement, so as part of therapy he started riding a bicycle. Much like the rest of us, he got addicted to a good sport.”

Sanchez said Murray was committed to riding and improving his skills. This, in turn, led him to start excelling in competition. He recently finished third in a contest known as the Victorville Road Race.

“Michael was a guy who was enjoying his sport,” Sanchez said. “You live your entire life working and thinking someday you’ll be able to do what they were doing that morning. How many people have the privilege of waking up midweek and saying, ‘We are going on this long bike ride and enjoying the company of other cyclists?’ It takes time to get there, and Michael had reached that point in his life where he could do that.”

Sanchez said his friend had started competing at a higher level and demonstrating his fitness.

“I think a lot of it was because he had a stable life and he was doing the things he liked both on the bike and through church,” Sanchez said.

He said Murray was a man of faith who attended the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Expressions of grief and memories of Murray emerged on social media, including this tribute from the Stage 2 Cycling Team: “It is with a broken heart and contrite spirit that we announce the loss of fellow teammate Michael ‘Mike’ Murray.”

“Mike was our friend, a member of our race team, lived in Las Vegas, but frequented the Stage 2 Cyclery shop rides and was regularly seen at the local races,” the team wrote. “Our heart goes out to the Murray family and to the families of all those tragically impacted during today’s ride in Nevada.”

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

Boulder City Hospital CEO Tom Maher said the hospital could receive its doses of the COVID-19 v ...
COVID-19 vaccines headed to BC Hospital
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City Hospital could receive its first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week, according to local hospital officials.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak recently extended the statewide pause through Jan. 15.
Statewide pause extended
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Statewide pause for COVID extended

(Ritch Viola) Tom Trauger and his wife, Donna.
Cyclist was member of national triathlon team
By Katelyn Newberg / RJ

When it came to his personal life, professional career and athletic ability, Tom Trauger was the gold standard for his friends and triathlon teammates.

(Hugh Byrne/Breakaway Cycling) Erin Ray competes in the Red Rock Time Trial in 2017
Summerlin cyclist remembered as ‘go-getter’
By Sabrina Schnur / RJ

Friends and relatives remember Erin Ray as a competitive athlete who gave her all to every sport she tried. They also remember her positive energy and warm, supportive nature.

(Yashindir Gokul) Gerrard Nieva
Friend: Nieva was ‘a very good human’
By Glenn Puit / RJ

Las Vegas resident Gerrard Nieva was a humble and quiet man who was committed to the well-being of patients using the dialysis machines he serviced for a living.

(Hugh Byrne/Breakaway Cycling) Aksoy Ahmet, seen during a 2018 ride in the Red Rock National Co ...
Ahmet ‘lived on the bike.’ Died on one, too
By Rio Lacanlale / RJ

During a long race in 2015, Aksoy Ahmet noticed a bicyclist from another team who looked like he could use a break from the wind.

 
Vigil for bicycle victims includes calls for safer roads
By Katelyn Newberg and Sabrina Schnur / RJ

Las Vegas’ bicycling community shed tears and shared stories in Summerlin on Saturday, Dec. 12, in remembrance of five cyclists killed in a crash near Searchlight and to call on Nevadans to make the roadways safer.

 
Protest parades through town
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A group of people came together Saturday to celebrate the holidays with a Christmas protest parade in downtown Boulder City after the usual events were canceled because of the pandemic.

(Nevada Highway Patrol) The remains of several bicycles that were hit by a box truck on U.S. Hi ...
Cycling allowed on most state roads
By Mick Akers / RJ

Despite the high speed limit set on many state roads, cycling is allowed on the majority of them under Nevada law.

 
Crash was ‘worst thing;’ five killed, driver charged with DUI
By Rio Lacanlale / RJ

Michael Anderson was pedaling alongside some of his closest friends Dec. 10 on a stretch of highway near Searchlight, surrounded by miles of open desert, when a box truck plowed into the group of nearly 20 bicyclists and their safety escort vehicle.