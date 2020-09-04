Motion to halt firings of city attorney, city manager denied

The motion for a preliminary injunction to prevent City Council from terminating the employment contracts for the city attorney and city manager was denied Thursday morning by Jim Crockett, a judge in Nevada’s Eighth District Court.

He also denied an additional motion that would prevent Mayor Kiernan McManus and Councilwoman Tracy Folda from discussing and voting to end their employment with the city.

Crockett said he had issued a temporary restraining order preventing discussion of City Attorney Steve Morris’ and City Manager Al Noyola’s “character, alleged misconduct or professional competence” and terminating their employment during a special Aug. 6 council meeting because it was an “emergency situation” that would cause “irreparable harm” to the plaintiffs.

Now, after having had adequate time to review the motions in the case, he said the solution is compliance with the Nevada Revised Statutes and the open meeting law regarding proper notice of the meeting.

This is a developing story. For the full story, see the Sept. 10 issue of the Boulder City Review.

