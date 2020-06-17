100°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Morris: No ethical obligation to disclose plane ownership

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
June 17, 2020 - 4:06 pm
 

City Attorney Steve Morris said he does not have an ethical responsibility to disclose his ownership of a plane stored at the Boulder City Municipal Airport during the city’s current hangar lease negotiations.

Recently, City Council decided to let 28 airport hangars revert to city ownership when their leases expire July 2.

During those discussions, Morris did not mention that he owns 50 percent of Flying Monkeys LLC. The only asset of the company is a Piper Cherokee 235.

During the June 9 council meeting, attorney Cami Perkins said Morris had failed to disclose his private plane ownership, which he was ethically obligated to do. She also said Morris leases a hangar at the airport.

“I do not own a hangar nor does FM LLC,” said Morris. “I have no duty to disclose my ownership interest in FM LLC or the aircraft, and the assertion that I have an ethical obligation to disclose under the circumstances would be akin to requiring me to disclose that I own a vehicle anytime a road improvement contract comes through the city attorney’s office for approval as to form.”

Perkins represents fixed base operator BFE LLC, which is currently involved in a District Court case with the city.

Morris said the plane was originally stored in the tie-down area of the airport but now is in a private hangar not owned by him or his company. He said the hangar also is not one of the 28 before the council for consideration.

The 30-year lease for the 28 hangars was between the city and Nunno Corp. Ltd. It allowed them to build hangars and lease the land they were on. Nunno recouped its cost by subleasing the land and selling interest in the hangars. At the end of the term, the city would gain the hangars as assets.

According to Nevada Revised Statute 281A.420 (b), public officers and employees are required to disclose conflicts of interest and abstain from voting when they have “a significant pecuniary interest,” which is the opportunity, directly or indirectly, to profit or share in any profit derived from a transaction regarding the subject.

Flying Monkeys LLC is an active company and was formed Aug. 1, 2017. In addition to Morris, Kenneth M. Lauer is the other managing member.

“Like myself and Flying Monkeys, LLC, Mick (Lauer) is not a hangar owner, and he does not have a lease agreement with the city,” said Morris.

Lauer is a member of Boulder City’s Airport Advisory Committee.

At the June 9 meeting, council approved having staff make some changes to the format of the new leases that take effect in July. They will come back before council at its June 23 meeting.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City Chamber of Commerce CEO Jill Rowland-Lag ...
Chamber explores options for new site
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The chief executive officer of Boulder City Chamber of Commerce is thankful for help to find a new location and is currently exploring the options.

A group of airport hangar owners has filed a complaint against the city, city attorney and city ...
Hangar owners file complaint
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A group of airport hangar owners filed a complaint Monday, June 15, in Nevada District Court against the city and two staff members, asking to retain ownership of their hangars and damages be paid to them.

Primary results follow early pattern of votes
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Early results in this month’s primary continue to be reaffirmed as additional ballots in the mail-in election are counted.

Councilwoman Tracy Folda
Council specifies airport lease terms
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Hangar tenants at Boulder City Municipal Airport have a better idea about some of the new lease terms that will take effect in less than a month, except for the new rent amount.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Karl Graham, left, checks the temperature of Don Li ...
Area casinos back in business
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The beeps, bells and dings of slot machines are silent no more as casino operations returned to Southern Nevada on June 4 after a 78-day absence caused by the statewide closure to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the June primary election was conducted by ...
Lee, Rodimer lead primaries for District 3 seat
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Rep. Susie Lee will likely face Republican challenger Dan Rodimer in her quest to retain her Congressional District 3 seat based on preliminary results from Tuesday’s primary election.

Las Vegas residents Loni and Bradley Raeburn will open Deals at the Oak in the former Oaklane P ...
Pair to open store in former preschool
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A new retail business will open in the building that previously housed Oaklane Preschool Academy.

St. Jude's Ranch for Children in Boulder City has received a $3 million grant from Clark County ...
Grant boosts St. Jude’s planned healing center
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The groundbreaking for a new healing center for sex trafficking victims at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children in Boulder City could happen this year, in part due to a recent $3 million grant from Clark County.