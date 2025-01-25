Metro officer involved in shooting in Boulder City

41°F
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
January 24, 2025 - 4:00 pm
 

Dozens of law enforcement officers responded Friday morning to the 700 block of Sixth Street following a reported shooting.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at 9:43 a.m. they received a call from the Boulder City Police Department requesting assistance.

The shooting involved an off-duty LVMPD officer who lives in Boulder City. The officer was not injured but a man, who was not identified, was shot and killed by the officer and the officer’s wife.

“The officer-duty officer and his wife were inside their residence when they heard a commotion coming from the backyard of a neighbor’s residence,” LVMPD Capt. Kurt McKenzie said during a press briefing four hours following the incident. “The off-duty officer went outside and observed a male mounted on top of a female, punching and strangling her at the same time.”

McKenzie said the officer told his wife to call police, which she did.

“The off-duty officer went in the backyard and intervened, separating the male and the female” McKenzie said. “The off-duty officer was able to remove the female from the backyard and handed her off to his wife in the front of their yard.”

The man then followed the officer into the front yard.

“The off-duty officer gave numerous commends to the male half to stop and not come any closer ‘or we will shoot,’” McKenzie said in regard to what the office said. “At which time the male continued to advance on them, causing the off-duty officer and his wife to shoot the subject, striking him. He was later pronounced deceased in the front yard.”

McKenzie said the incident appears to be domestic violence but that had yet to be determined.

LVMPD is handling the investigation. No additional information was provided. An updated version of this article will appear in the Jan. 30 edition of the Review.

