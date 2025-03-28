Memorial deal gets approval from council

One of the final steps before installation of the monument honoring fallen soldier and Boulder City native Shane Patton happened without fanfare at the city council meeting this week.

Screenshot A drawing of the revised plans for the placement of a memorial honoring Shane Patton to be placed in Wilbur Square above City Hall and below the Bureau of Reclamation building.

In a 5-0 vote, the council approved an installation and maintenance agreement with the foundation that has been pushing for the memorial.

“The foundation is hoping to hit the ground running here pretty soon,” reported Public Works Director Gary Poindexter. “They have applied for permits and once everything is approved, they have a goal of having a grand opening ceremony on June 20.”

Poindexter noted that date will be the 20th anniversary of Patton’s death in Afghanistan.

Councilman Steve Walton, who was initially against the placement of the monument in Wilbur Square noted, “The foundation has worked tirelessly and diligently in seeing this to fruition.”

In probably the most interesting vote of 2024, both Walton and Mayor Joe Hardy expressed major misgivings about placing the memorial in the location requested by the foundation, Wilbur Square. Both said at the time that the memorial was more appropriate in Veterans Memorial Park. Walton expressed major misgivings and appeared to be a “no,” saying he had issues with the appearance of valuing the sacrifice of one veteran over the sacrifices of others via the more “featured” placement of the memorial, noting that he had lost sleep thinking about the implications.

But, seeing that the council was split 3-2 in favor of the placement after Councilwoman Sherri Jorgensen gave a long and teary justification of her vote, Hardy called for unanimity and Walton agreed. The final vote was 5-0.

At the time of that vote, concerns were expressed about access for the disabled under the Americans With Disabilities Act as well as the size of the footprint for the statue and a surrounding walkway in the middle of a park used for numerous public events throughout the year. According to Poindexter, those concerns have been addressed and an exhibit document attached to the agreement does show a somewhat smaller footprint than originally proposed. Poindexter said the walkway had been redesigned to ensure ADA compliance.

The agreement, in a nutshell, says that the Shane Patton Scholarship Foundation is responsible for the costs of installation and maintenance for a period of 10 years. It also says that they are donating the memorial statue to the city.

Interestingly, given the previous disagreement over location, the city is reserving the right to move it.

One part of the agreement reads: “The City agrees to allow the Monument to be placed at the location described on Exhibit “A” throughout the Term of this Agreement. Upon expiration or earlier termination of this Agreement, the City may, in the City’s sole and absolute discretion, relocate or remove the Monument, donate the Monument, or return the Monument to the Donor.”

The Shane Patton Scholarship Foundation Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring the legacy of Navy SEAL Shane E. Patton, has proposed to privately sponsor and donate a memorial commemorating the life and service of Navy SEAL Patton. According to a staff report, “The foundation’s donation is part of an effort to ensure that Shane E. Patton’s heroic actions and sacrifices are remembered and honored within the community.”