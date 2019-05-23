Memorial Day to be marked with ceremonies

A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 27, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive.

People in Boulder City will have several ways to celebrate Memorial Day this weekend.

On Saturday morning, May 25, volunteers are needed at the Boulder City and Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial cemeteries to help place American flags at veterans’ graves.

Those who want to help at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive, should arrive no later than 7 a.m. and meet in the chapel courtyard.

Two hours later, at 9 a.m., volunteers can join with the American Legion, Post 31, to decorate the graves of veterans buried at the Boulder City Cemetery, 501 Adams Blvd. Refreshments will be served by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 31.

The legion and auxiliary will also observe Poppy Day, by selling the traditional red flowers Friday, May 24, at various locations in the city.

Sunday, May 26, will feature the Vietnam Vets-Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club’s 25th annual Fly Your Flags Over Hoover Dam Run. The 2½-mile-long procession will start at 10 a.m. on the Arizona side of the dam and continue to the veterans cemetery for a short ceremony.

Unlike in past years, Post 31 will not be hosting a Memorial Day service at the municipal cemetery Monday, May 27.

Member Dawn Walker said the post is encouraging everyone to attend the ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery later that day.

That program starts at 1 p.m. in the chapel, and the keynote speakers include Nevada Department of Veterans Services Deputy Director Fred Wagar and Henderson Municipal Court Chief Judge Mark Stevens.

As many people usually attend the service, people are encouraged to arrive early due to the heavy traffic and parking.

This year it is hosted by NDVS and sponsored by the Military Order of the Purple Heart and Southern Nevada chapters 711 and 730.

After the ceremony, volunteers are needed to remove the flags from the graves.

The legion is also asking for volunteers at 4 p.m. Monday to put the flags at the municipal cemetery away.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.