65°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Memorial Day ceremony goes virtual

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
May 20, 2020 - 4:11 pm
 

The sentiment will be the same, but this year’s Memorial Day observances will look a little different.

Because of restrictions on the size of gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional ceremonies and placing flags on each veteran’s grave have been canceled.

“Making this change was not a decision that we, or the lead veterans’ service organizations made lightly, and no one is more disappointed than the organizers of these events … In the end, the safety of our veterans and their families made a modification necessary,” said Kat Miller, director of the Nevada Department of Veterans Services.

Traditionally, Memorial Day ceremonies in Boulder City attract thousands of people.

The department said the virus has not changed the “resolve to come together to honor and remember the men and women who lost their lives serving our country.”

Instead, a virtual Memorial Day event will be held.

With the help of veterans’ organizations and veterans across the state, the department developed two videos to help memorialize the fallen. One was videotaped in Southern Nevada at the Nevada Veterans Memorial in Las Vegas and features recognizable Southern Nevada veterans and key personalities. The other features the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, along with key figures from the area.

Both honor veterans of all eras and will be available to view starting Saturday, May 23, at https://www.veterans.nv.gov.

For those who wish to pay their respects in person, the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City will be open for visitation, but social distancing recommendations will be “rigorously” enforced and visitors will be asked to wear face coverings.

Individuals are welcome to place flags or flowers at grave sites.

Members of American Legion, Post 31, also will not be placing flags on veterans’ graves at the municipal cemetery or holding a service. To honor those who served, it will put up a sign listing all the veterans buried there along with their grave locations. The sign will be posted by the parking lot Saturday, May 23, through Monday, May 25, afternoon.

Additionally, the post and its auxiliary will not be selling poppies this year.

The 26th annual Fly Your Flag Over Hoover Dam run presented by the Vietnam Vets Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club, held the Sunday before Memorial Day, will return to its roots and original intention: to honor its brothers who paid the ultimate sacrifice, said Arrow, president of the group.

“It will be just like when the run first started over 25 years ago,” he said.

Because the dam is closed and the event had attracted hundreds of motorcycle enthusiasts, there will be no official run. Additionally, the service conducted at the end of the run in the veterans’ cemetery by members of the Special Forces Association will not be held, he said.

“We will try to do as best as we can,” Arrow said, adding they are taking recommended precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 seriously.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Hangars at Boulder City Municipal Airport will revert to city ownership when leases for the pro ...
City to take possession of airport hangars
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

After talking in circles for literally hours, City Council finally decided to let 28 airport hangars revert to city ownership when their current leases expire July 2 and directed staff to create new ones.

(Dr. Nakyoung Ju) After being closed for two months, Dr. Nakyoung Ju reopened his dental practi ...
Dentists resume practice
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Despite having some limitations, local dental offices are open for business and getting back into the swing of things during Phase One of Nevada’s reopening plan.

 
Gelinger bids farewell to veterans home
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Linda Gelinger, administrator of the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home, started retirement with a festive parade as horns honked, flags waved and passersby offered hearty congratulations.

Rotarians swap all-night party for gift bags
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The graduation celebration hosted by Boulder City Sunrise Rotary for members of Boulder City High School’s Class of 2020 will look different this year, but the sentiment remains the same.

Officers continue to serve despite fears
By Aly Rashaad Beyond the Lights

This series of day-in-the-life of stories provides a candid look behind the scenes of the Boulder City police officers who protect and serve Boulder City.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The Patio at Chilly Jilly’z, 1680 Boulder City Pa ...
Back to business: Sense of normalcy returns as services, dining options expand
By Hali Bernstein Saylor and Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

On Saturday morning people across the city began getting haircuts, dining at restaurants and shopping at stores as a sense of normalcy started to return after a virus triggered a pandemic that shut down businesses statewide for about two months.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Beauty salons, including Creative Hair & Nails, 100 ...
Phased return to recovery begins
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City businesses joined with those across the state as Phase One of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s recovery program began easing restrictions that allowed them to open their doors to customers for the first time in nearly two months Saturday morning.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City resident Tony Scott plans to open Big ...
Historic Browder building finds new life as cantina
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Part of Boulder City’s oldest commercial building will have new life as a restaurant while maintaining its historic value, according to business owner and resident Tony Scott.

Tuesday's, May 12, City Council meeting was canceled and rescheduled upon the recommendation of ...
Council meeting postponed to avoid violation
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

In order to correct a possible open meeting law violation, City Council rescheduled its Tuesday, May 12, meeting because information had been left off the agenda.