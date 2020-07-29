Meeting called to discuss firings

The termination of employment contracts with City Attorney Steve Morris and City Manager Al Noyola will be discussed at a special City Council meeting Aug. 6.

City Council is holding a special meeting on Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. to discuss terminating the employment contracts of City Attorney Steve Morris and City Manager Al Noyola.

Boulder City Communications Director Lisa LaPlante said Mayor Kiernan McManus called for the meeting and, according to documentation provided by Councilwoman Tracy Folda, she is asking to terminate Morris’ and Noyola’s employment contracts. LaPlante said it was her duty to be transparent but she could not share any more details until the meeting agenda is complete, which is expected by the end of today.

McManus said he could not comment on the meeting until the agenda is published.

On Sept. 26, 2017, council voted to hire Morris 3-2. McManus, then a council member, and the late Councilman Warren Harhay voted against the offer.

During that meeting, McManus said that he thought the city attorney’s office needed a fresh perspective. His first and second choices for the position were Gordon Goolsby and Christi Kindel, respectively. At the time, Goolsby was the senior deputy attorney general for the Nevada’s attorney general’s office, and Kindel was deputy district attorney for Nye County.

McManus also voted against Morris’ employment contract at the Feb. 27, 2018, council meeting.

“I feel that this agreement is an affront to the citizens here in Boulder City,” he said at that time. “I don’t think that is in the best interests of the city.”

Noyola was offered the city manager position with the unanimous approval Jan. 23, 2018, by the council members at that time. However, McManus voted against his contract Feb. 27, 2018.

He said he could not support the contract without defining what a reasonable time was for Noyola to move to Boulder City. He had requested that Noyola establish residency within six months of being hired.

McManus wanted to discuss hiring an outside attorney to discuss Noyola’s, Morris’ and City Clerk Lorene Krumm’s employment contracts at an Oct. 22, 2019 council meeting, but was told by Morris the agenda item was not specific enough and it could be an open meeting law violation. A complaint was filed with the Nevada attorney general, which found no violation.

The Aug. 6 meeting will start at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 401 California Ave. It will also be live-streamed on the city’s website, www.bcnv.org.

