94°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Meeting called to discuss firings

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
July 29, 2020 - 4:03 pm
 

The termination of employment contracts with City Attorney Steve Morris and City Manager Al Noyola will be discussed at a special City Council meeting Aug. 6.

Boulder City Communications Director Lisa LaPlante said Mayor Kiernan McManus called for the meeting and, according to documentation provided by Councilwoman Tracy Folda, she is asking to terminate Morris’ and Noyola’s employment contracts. LaPlante said it was her duty to be transparent but she could not share any more details until the meeting agenda is complete, which is expected by the end of today.

McManus said he could not comment on the meeting until the agenda is published.

On Sept. 26, 2017, council voted to hire Morris 3-2. McManus, then a council member, and the late Councilman Warren Harhay voted against the offer.

During that meeting, McManus said that he thought the city attorney’s office needed a fresh perspective. His first and second choices for the position were Gordon Goolsby and Christi Kindel, respectively. At the time, Goolsby was the senior deputy attorney general for the Nevada’s attorney general’s office, and Kindel was deputy district attorney for Nye County.

McManus also voted against Morris’ employment contract at the Feb. 27, 2018, council meeting.

“I feel that this agreement is an affront to the citizens here in Boulder City,” he said at that time. “I don’t think that is in the best interests of the city.”

Noyola was offered the city manager position with the unanimous approval Jan. 23, 2018, by the council members at that time. However, McManus voted against his contract Feb. 27, 2018.

He said he could not support the contract without defining what a reasonable time was for Noyola to move to Boulder City. He had requested that Noyola establish residency within six months of being hired.

McManus wanted to discuss hiring an outside attorney to discuss Noyola’s, Morris’ and City Clerk Lorene Krumm’s employment contracts at an Oct. 22, 2019 council meeting, but was told by Morris the agenda item was not specific enough and it could be an open meeting law violation. A complaint was filed with the Nevada attorney general, which found no violation.

The Aug. 6 meeting will start at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 401 California Ave. It will also be live-streamed on the city’s website, www.bcnv.org.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Nevada Attorney General's office recently determined that Mayor Kiernan McManus' agenda it ...
AG to City Council: No violation
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council did not violate the open meeting law at a meeting in October, according to a recent opinion from the Nevada attorney general’s office.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Beth Walker, owner of Grandma Daisy's Candy and Ice C ...
Coin shortage continues to be a struggle
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Local businesses and financial institutions are becoming creative with the current struggle to receive coins from the Federal Reserve.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School Principal Amy Wagner, left, ...
Class of 2020 finally gets graduation ceremony
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s Class of 2020 was finally able to celebrate graduation even though the commencement ceremony was different than ones in the past.

Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks to reporters at a briefing Mond ...
Clark County bars to remain closed due to COVID-19
By Colton Lochhead and Bill Dentzer / RJ Capital Bureau

Bars, taverns and other drinking establishments in Clark, Nye, Washoe and Elko counties will remain closed for at least another week in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19 but will reopen in three other counties where infection trends have improved, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday, July 27..

The Southern Nevada Water Authority is proposing a pipeline in the Eldorado Valley that would t ...
Mistrust surrounds proposed project
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A possible Southern Nevada Water Authority project in the Eldorado Valley could increase water efficiency in the region, but Boulder City’s mayor said he thinks it’s actually a way to bring large-scale development to the area.

City employee tests positive
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A city employee has tested positive for COVID-19; however, that person’s name and position cannot be revealed due to privacy laws that do not allow employers to release personal health information.

Mitchell Elementary School Principal Ben Day is confident in his staff to implement the recent ...
Local principals decide on plan for school year
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Two local principals are moving ahead in starting the 2020-21 school year with online instruction instead of in-person classes due to a recent decision by the Clark County Board of School Trustees.

(Boulder City) Deputy Fire Chief Greg Chesser
Deputy fire chief to boost resources
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

New Deputy Fire Chief Greg Chesser is excited to work for the Boulder City Fire Department and use his experience to provide additional resources for the firefighters and the community.

 
Parkway renovation celebrated
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The completion of a multimillion dollar renovation project along Boulder City Parkway was celebrated by the city Monday, July 13.