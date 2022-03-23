McNay joins council race; primaries set

Boulder City resident Valerie McNay joined the race for City Council, declaring her candidacy March 17, the last day of the filing period.

(Valerie McNay) City Council candidate Valerie McNay

Boulder City resident Valerie McNay joined the race for City Council, declaring her candidacy March 17, the last day of the filing period.

She said her love for the city, her home for the past 28 years, and urging by friends who believed she could contribute to its future success prompted her decision to run.

“I love Boulder City and want to give back,” she said, adding that she wants to help protect and preserve the city’s small-town atmosphere and historic properties.

Though she has supported candidates in the past, McNay said the thought of running for political office had never occurred to her before. She hasn’t, however, shied away from getting involved in the community. She is currently serving on the city’s Parks & Recreation Commission and was on the city’s ad hoc pool advisory committee and Boulder City Library’s Board of Trustees for eight years. Additionally, she is president of the Boulder City Branch of the American Association of University Women and is a former moderator for the Boulder City Community Alliance’s Facebook page.

McNay is running against incumbent James Howard Adams, Cokie Booth, Rose Hess and Steve Walton as they vie for two seats on the city’s governing board. Councilwoman Claudia Bridges is not seeking re-election.

Her candidacy ensures a primary election for both the City Council and mayoral races. It will be held June 14, with early voting scheduled May 28 through June 10.

Mayor Kiernan McManus is running for re-election. He is being challenged by Dr. Joe Hardy, who is currently serving in the State Senate representing District 12 and as the assistant minority leader, and Tanya Vece, who ran for City Council last year.

In addition to the municipal races, several Boulder City residents are seeking county and state offices.

Democrat Lynn Goya, who has been serving as county clerk since 2015, is seeking re-election. She will vie against Republican Bill Young.

Republican Denise Ashurst, a retired Air Force veteran and founder of Pride in Purity International Ministries, is seeking the State Assembly, District 23 seat. She will vie against Democrat Elizabeth Brickfield of Henderson, Danielle Gallant of Las Vegas and Dan Lier of Henderson, both Republicans, and Mercy Manley, a Libertarian.

Rep. Glen Leavitt, a Republican who has served in the State Assembly for four years, is now running for the State Senate, District 20 seat. Also running are Democrat Brent Foutz, who had two unsuccessful runs for City Council as well as one for the District 23 Assembly seat; Brandon Mills, a Libertarian; and independent Daniel Patterson. Republican Jeffrey Stone of Henderson also has filed to run for the District 20 seat.

As of the 2021 redistricting plan, Boulder City is now part of Congressional District 1 and State Senate District 20. It remains a part of State Assembly District 23.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.