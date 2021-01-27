McManus celebrates accomplishments in State of City

The annual State of the City presentation looked different this year, but it was still a time to come together, celebrate the town and hear encouragement from Mayor Kiernan McManus about pressing on for the future.

Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus delivered his 2021 State of the City virtually Jan. 21 from council chambers at City Hall. The usual event could not be done because of social restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual State of the City presentation looked different this year, but it was still a time to come together, celebrate the town and hear encouragement from Mayor Kiernan McManus about pressing on for the future.

Because of the pandemic, the presentation was held virtually Jan. 21. It aired on BCTV, Channel 2, and was streamed on the city’s website and YouTube channel.

“It is difficult to summarize a year like 2020 with all the hardship that so many have endured,” McManus said. “I do believe we are on a path that will see a much better year in 2021. While the virtual events are still a necessity, I look forward to being able to get back to being able to meet and enjoy the company of others without placing people in danger.”

During his presentation, McManus discussed life in Boulder City and touted the work of staff and the community in fighting COVID-19.

“I join the council in sharing appreciation for the efforts of our city staff,” he said. “Thank you to our first responders, health care workers and those working in our seniors’ facilities. And special thanks to all the volunteers who devote so much to our nonprofit charitable organizations. … They sacrificed their own well-being at times to make sure our community was cared for.”

McManus said the fire department had completed more than 5,000 COVID-19 tests to help identify the spread of the virus and that the city had distributed more than $200,000 in CARES Act funds to local businesses.

“The City Council moved to increase assistance to residents to more than $250,000,” he added.

He also shared some successes the city had experienced in 2020.

The Boulder City Parkway project was completed, progress was made on improving and maintaining the utility systems, city finances were made more transparent by implementing the Socrata software program and plans to restore the historic water filtration building were being done.

“The state of our city at this time is that we continue to be under serious threat from a terrible disease,” he said. “The fatigue and worry has placed real burdens on us. But we are seeing real progress in protecting our families, friends and co-workers. … The future of our city will depend on how we deal with these next few months. I assure you, our city government will be working hard to bring us out of this crisis. Please be safe and let’s work together in getting past this to a better future. We are still the best city by a dam site and we will overcome this.”

Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante said there were 91 views of the presentation by 6 p.m. the day it aired. As of Tuesday, Jan. 26, there were 151 views on YouTube.

“I can’t say how many tuned into the first Cox Cable broadcast,” she said. “Cox does not provide analytics for BCTV, Channel 2. … We recorded the address in council chambers in advance. The video was posted on YouTube, which allows us to track views and can be viewed on demand, allowing for better accessibility. YouTube also provides closed captioning, and the text of the address is also posted at www.bcnv.org/SOTC2021. We will continue to broadcast the address on BCTV, Channel 2, at 4 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 4 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. daily through Feb. 2.”

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.