Mayor touts city’s resilience

“I’m very hopeful for the future of Boulder City,” he said during the Feb. 17 address.

McManus’ presentation, “Dam Resilient,” focused on how the city had persevered and what it had accomplished during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are in good shape. There is no question about that,” he said about the city’s finances.

During the pandemic, he said the city received more than $28 million from the federal government to help it and its businesses weather through the tough time as well as local and state recovery funds that helped the city replace lost tax revenue.

He also talked about the projects the city has coming up for water conservation, wastewater treatment and the energy zone.

“I’m very hopeful for the future of Boulder City. … We are ‘dam’ resilient here in Boulder City, and we are going to remain the best city by a dam site.”

Additionally, McManus praised the fire and police departments for their work during the pandemic.

“We have our fire department to thank for the COVID response,” he said. “They brought testing to a high level quickly and have continued to do that. … They have stepped up every time there’s been a need here in Boulder City whether with testing or the vaccine. … Police officers also had a great deal to do with keeping us safe in Boulder City.”

The community members and leaders who attended the event also said they were thankful for the city’s efforts during the pandemic and how it was moving forward.

“Each year, the State of the City gives us a moment to pause and realize as residents and businesses that we truly are blessed to live and work here,” said Jill Rowland-Lagan, CEO of the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce. “The last three years have truly been a crisis. We have witnessed the loss of loved ones, jobs, school classes and businesses. Statistically, we see that Boulder City’s preparedness for rough times paid off and many are doing very well. … The businesses of Boulder City have been through challenges many times with two bypasses, economic downturns and local turmoil. However, those refiners’ fires have taught business leaders to plan, prepare and be ready to be flexible when needed.”

“I thought it was very uplifting,” said Deborah Finnegan. “I enjoyed it. … I think we were really worried about finances during the pandemic. … It was a really great speech.”

Charm McElree said McManus seemed passionate in his speech.

“He really cares about the city,” she said. “I feel confident these projects are going to happen.”

