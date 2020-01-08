Mayor to discuss changes at State of City

Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus will present his first State of the City address next week, continuing the annual tradition of sharing past accomplishments with city residents and telling them what to expect in the coming months.

The 2019 State of the City event was a time for residents and city staff including, from left, Glenn Feyen, Judy Dechaine, then City Councilman Kiernan McManus and Boulder City Municipal Court Judge Victor Miller to mingle and catch up. The 2020 event takes place Thursday, Jan. 16, and is the first one with McManus as mayor.

This year’s presentation is titled “Still the Best City by a Dam Site!” It is free to the public and takes place Thursday, Jan. 16, at Boulder Creek Golf Club’s pavilion, 1501 Veterans Memorial Drive. The social hour starts at 5 p.m., and the State of the City address will start at 6 p.m.

“Since this will be the first address I will be making I plan to speak primarily about the change in the direction I see voters looking for to place more emphasis on improving the existing city,” McManus said. “I also plan to address the changes the city has seen with the opening of the I(nterstate) 11 bypass.”

Those who want to attend the State of the City need to RSVP by Sunday, Jan. 12, to the city clerk’s office at 702-293-9208.

Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante said McManus’s speech will be streamed on Facebook Live during the event as well as put on BCTV and YouTube the following week.

“The State of the City is a great way to deliver a snapshot of the work and accomplishments in the city,” she said. “It aligns with our efforts to be transparent and open.”

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.