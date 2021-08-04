Mask mandate wont limit access to city meetings

Access to Boulder City meetings and buildings will not be affected by the new mandate requiring everyone to wear a mask in indoor public places in counties with high transmission rates of COVID-19.

(Getty Images) Masks are now required to be worn by everyone in city buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

On Friday, July 30, face masks were again required by the state to be worn inside in public places by both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. The new order is based on revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It was put into place due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

“Everyone, staff and (the) general public, is required to wear a mask at all times when in public indoor spaces,” said Boulder City Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante.

She also said the state’s guidance is available at www.bcnv.org/COVID-19.

As of Aug. 3, Clark County was listed as a high transmission area for the virus.

People can still attend City Council meetings in person. If they do not want to attend in person, they can submit written public comments before the meeting at https://www.bcnv.org/FormCenter/Contact-Forms-3/City-Council-CommentForm-111. They can also call in at 702-589-9629 during the public comment portion of the meeting.

The meetings can be viewed at https://www.bcnv.org/191/City-Council-Meeting-Live-Stream-Video.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the mandate July 27.

“Businesses and residents in counties with substantial or high transmission are strongly urged to adopt the changes as soon as possible,” said a news release from the governor’s office.

Clark County spokeswoman Stacey Welling said the county’s Department of Business License will investigate any complaints it receives from the public and take action against substantiated violations as well as taking any action against any offense agents observe while working in the field.

Businesses found in violation of the order could face verbal warnings, citations, notices or other enforcement actions, depending on the circumstances, Welling said.

