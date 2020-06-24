Man dies of ‘thermal injury’

A Henderson man died in an accident Monday, June 22, at the Boulder Oaks RV Resort, 1010 Industrial Road.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Perry Peterson, 54, died of an accidental “thermal injury.”

According to the Boulder City Police Department call log, police were called to the scene to help the fire department with a dead body. When they arrived, they found Peterson. In the log, an officer said it looked like the man had been burning weeds and something went wrong. A witness also said the man had been on fire.

