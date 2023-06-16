Longtime business owner, family man dies at 90

Ramiro "Ray" Gomez

Boulder City lost a local business icon and family man, Ramiro “Ray” Gomez, on June 8. He was 90.

Gomez called Boulder City home for more than 60 years. Over those six decades, he built and ran a successful family business, first Little Mexico, then later Western and Mexican Center, a landmark at the corner of Nevada Way and Colorado Street.

A key part of Ramiro’s business success was the support of his wife of 63 years, Petra. Ramiro and Petra married in Boulder City in 1960 at St. Andrews Catholic Church and have lived in this community ever since. Together Ramiro and Petra raised a family of seven children, most of whom were born at Boulder City Hospital and all of whom graduated from Boulder City High School and have contributed to the fabric of Boulder City over the years.

Family said Ramiro was a “quintessential salesman” and it was clear from an early age that sales were in his blood. He was born in Jalisco, Mexico, on Feb. 2, 1933, the second oldest in a family of 14 children. Ramiro was born into a family of entrepreneurs and salesmen and excelled at an early age, helping his family run several stores on Revolution Boulevard in Tijuana, Mexico.

Ramiro came to Las Vegas in 1960 with $30 in his pocket and became the ultimate immigrant success story, working hard and saving his money until he could open his own business. At the Western and Mexican Center, Ramiro’s motto was “If we don’t have it, you don’t need it!”

“Ramiro was beloved by the tens of thousands of customers from all over the world who he met over the decades, many of whom became lifelong friends, returning year after year,” his family said.

Ramiro’s success was also never just his own. He was generous with his time, his talents and his monetary success, in the community and with his family. Ramiro was also a born singer and never missed a chance to exercise his pipes. In his 20s, Ramiro recorded a record in Tijuana, a tribute of love to his wife, Petra. He never let his passion for singing wane and could be heard singing almost wherever he went. Those of you who are parishioners at St. Andrews can attest to his passion.

In a poignant moment a few hours before he passed, Ramiro was heard serenading his nurses at Sienna Hospital.

Ramiro’s legacy is not just about his business, his singing or his athleticism. His legacy is his seven children, 19 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren (and one more on the way), many of whom continue to live in Boulder City, positively impacting the community, running local businesses, coaching youth sports and attending local churches.

“His life was about his family and the community of Boulder City and his impact will live on for years to come,” the family said.

Ramiro is survived by his wife, Petra, his five children, Ramiro, Adolfo, Pablo, Angelica and Antonia, 19 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sons, Jose Angel Gomez and Rosendo Ines Gomez, and one grandchild, Ari Tomas Gomez.

A celebration of life for Ramiro “Ray” Gomez will take place at Boulder Creek Golf Course at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 24.

“Please join the family to share memories, some tears and some laughs,” they said.