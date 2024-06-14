70°F
Liquor Board approves BC Company Store request

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City Company Store and its owner, Tara Bertoli, received ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City Company Store and its owner, Tara Bertoli, received approval last week for a Class B Cocktail Lounge Liquor License.
It's (un)official
City council to mull recruitment firms
Brown proud to represent BC in Nationals
Church seeks senior housing
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
June 13, 2024 - 5:03 pm
 

In the 1930s, the original Boulder City Company Store included a “club room.” The city was officially dry until the late 1960s, so booze would not have been officially served. Except it was.

“The club room was only for the higher-ups, the people who lived in the brick houses,” said current owner Tara Bertoli. “And only the people allowed in the club room knew what went on in the club room.”

Bertoli is looking to bring back some of that vibe and got a big boost this week when the Business License Liquor Board approved her application for a Class B Cocktail Lounge Liquor License.

The planned room will take the place of an existing event room at the back of the store. Bertoli said it will be dim and cozy with seating for just 20 people. At least initially, it will be open the same hours as the store.

“So 6:30 in the morning until 3:30 or 4 depending on the day of the week,” she said. “The plan is to have beer, wine and cocktails but only on-tap with the only drink mixing being vodka and Irish cream for mixing with coffee and making espresso martinis.”

Boulder City famously has a very limited number of tavern licenses available and so most of the establishments that sell alcohol do so under a license that requires a different primary business. In most cases that is a restaurant.

Almost a year ago, another proposed business called Leafy Latitude that was slated to open in the building that once housed Nevada State Bank on Nevada Way and that has been empty for years.

In that case, the Liquor Board, on the advice of city staff, denied the application. Although the two cases may seem similar, City Attorney and board member Brittany Walker said they were like comparing apples and oranges.

Speaking only as a member of the board and not as a spokesperson for the board, Walker, in an email said, “The hookah lounge and cigar bar proposed by Leafy Latitude was not an established business and the only evidence submitted to the liquor board that the sale of alcohol would not be the principal business was a spreadsheet of estimations showing the sale of alcohol revenue projections being slightly less than the sale of tobacco without any supporting documentation.”

Although the business did eventually get a state license to sell tobacco, they did not have that at the time their license to sell liquor was considered, another factor that Walker said worked against them. “The applicant was told they could resubmit their application with additional supporting documentation, but the applicant never resubmitted,” Walker reported. The status of the proposed business is not currently known. The sign still hangs outside the former bank but is hanging askew and no work appears to have been done.

At the other end of Nevada Way, Bertoli is planning for a September opening of her club room.

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

“Every vote counts and every vote has not been counted.”

City council to mull recruitment firms
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

When departing and now former city manager Taylour Tedder was on his way out, he took some steps to try to smooth out the transition to a new city executive in the form of five recruitment firms vying for the call to be hired to conduct a nationwide search for his replacement.

Brown proud to represent BC in Nationals
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For those who are into the rodeo scene, you may want to remember the name Aiden Brown in years to come.

Church seeks senior housing
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Leaders of the Boulder City United Methodist Church have a project in the works that they feel will benefit many in the community but understand those who may have concerns.

Fancier/foster permit back on city council agenda
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

If you call in to a city council meeting for public comment twice in one meeting, you officially qualify as a gadfly. (noun: 1) a fly that bites livestock, especially a horsefly, warble fly, or botfly. 2) an annoying person, especially one who provokes others into action by criticism.) Fred Voltz, already quoted in these pages for comments on other issues, also addressed the issue of pet breeding, likening the practice to prostitution or the dealing of narcotics.

Dollar Tree takes over 99 Cents
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Chances are that many will be giving their two-cents worth regarding the news that 99 Cent Only Stores, including the one in Boulder City, have been thrown a lifeline by a former competitor — Dollar Tree.

Master plan to accommodate energy storage
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The moves to develop much of the Eldorado Valley for solar energy uses that has brought Boulder City millions of dollars in lease revenue — enough to make it feasible for a city of just 15,000 souls to consider spending upward of $40 million on a new municipal pool complex — took another step forward on May 28 as the city council voted unanimously to amend the master plan and zoning map that would allow for the creation of a battery-based energy storage facility.

City moves to annex small plot already surrounded by BC
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

“Clowns to the left of me. Jokers to the right.” But in this case it’s “Boulder City to the left of me. BC to the right.” And, like so many other local issues, this one is really all about water.