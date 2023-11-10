Life lessons learned through junior high school flag football

The Garrett Junior High Bobcat Boys and Lady Bobcats flag football teams have finished their regular seasons on a high note.

The Bobcat Boys have claimed the SE Division II Champions title and the Lady Bobcats secured the second-place spot. Both teams are gearing up for the Middle School Flag Football playoffs this week.

The Bobcat Boys finished the season undefeated and faced off against Johnson Middle School in their first single-elimination playoff game on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at Desert Oasis High School and won 22-6. These young athletes have demonstrated their dedication to the game and impressive skills throughout the season.

They are led by Coach Jacob Bennie, who states, “This season has been awesome. This group of young men have been working hard all season long, both on and off the field, and now they are reaping the rewards of all their hard work. The best teams are player-led, where each player holds the other accountable and this group is the definition of that.”

Coach Bennie highlighted the eighth grade students by saying, “They set a great example each and every day for the younger players as they all push each other to be better. When you have a team like that, it makes coaching them easy.”

On the other side of the field, the Lady Bobcats secured the second-place spot in the SE Division II, but lost their first-round playoff game 25-0 against Faiss Middle School, which also took place on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at Durango High School. These talented young women have shown tremendous skill and determination throughout the regular season.

Mark Carstensen, coach of the Lady Bobcats, stated, “The Lady Bobcat season has been filled with growth, patience, perseverance and fun. Our core group of veteran eighth graders have led this team through victories, hard-fought defeats, and a lot of laughs and great memories,” Carstensen said. “Along with our veterans, our seventh and sixth graders have grown from a group of kids learning about what offense and defense are, to players who are gaining not only a deeper understanding of the ins and outs of flag football, but a growing love for the game.”

Carstensen continued, “As we look forward to the playoffs, I am expecting another hard-fought, well-played game. Like this season, the playoffs will provide our players with valuable experiences. I am honored and privileged to be the coach of these Lady Bobcats, and win or lose, this season has been a huge success.”

While both Garrett Junior High flag football teams have demonstrated such exceptional performances, we want to share how proud we are of their extraordinary sportsmanship and dedication.