Licensed to sell: Local businesses need proper permits to operate

Boulder City has seen many new businesses open in the past year and other longtime ones continue to grow.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Seeing that growth happen can encourage people to start their own companies. Whether from a home or in a brick and mortar location, those who want to start a business need to follow certain rules.

Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante said according to the city code, anyone who conducts business in town must have a license from the state and the city.

“The first thing people need is a state of Nevada business license, and they must register with the Nevada Department of Taxation, even if they will not be collecting sales tax,” said LaPlante.

According to state law, every person or entity that is doing business in Nevada must get a business license and renew it annually. Home businesses also fall under this rule.

“If an individual wishes to operate a business from a home address, they must apply for a home occupation permit and that will be approved through zoning,” said LaPlante. “A home occupation permit does not require inspections from building or fire, but must be approved by planning/zoning. Next, you must apply for a business license if you choose to conduct business in Boulder City.”

To apply for one, go to: https://www.bcnv.org/155/Business-Licensing.

Inspections and exemptions

LaPlante said it takes up to 10 city business days to receive approval after the application packet is turned in. She also said there are three levels of approval needed. Those three levels are through the city planner, building official and fire and safety. The last two require an on-site inspection.

“According to the Nevada Department of Business and Industry, depending on the type of business you plan to operate, you may need other licenses or permits in addition to your Boulder City business license,” she added. “These other licenses or permits typically fall into one of three categories: professional, environmental or public health.”

The Nevada businesses that are exempt from the licensing rule are government entities, nonprofit religious entities, charitable organizations and fraternal organizations.

Additionally, in Boulder City a resident younger than 18 who is performing any service or offering any product on a casual basis and not employed with it full time, such as sale and/or delivery of newspapers, magazines and greeting cards, is not considered in business or soliciting business.

Federal or state agencies in Boulder City are also exempt as well as private instruction of up to two students at a time.

Help available

For those who have an idea about starting a new business but need some help or advice, the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce can help, said Jill Rowland-Lagan, CEO.

“On a weekly basis, new entrepreneurs and current business owners looking to expand contact the chamber of commerce to learn more about how to start a business in Boulder City. We are able to consult with them, recommend different resources, (Small Business Development Center, SCORE, State Department of Business and Industry, etc.) that can help them accomplish their dream of starting a business and provide valuable information and education that will help them be successful.”

Rowland-Lagan said there is a section on the chamber’s website that lists what is needed to start a business as well as links to community partners and their tools “such as the educational packet developed by the city’s Economic Development coordinator.”

She said they also can assist with finding funding sources, available properties and details about the current business climate.

“In those cases, we meet with them one-on-one and are able to connect them to the professional that can provide them the answers to the solutions they seek,” she said.

“We have heard so many great ideas over the years, some that have not come to fruition and others that have become very successful operations. Right now is an amazing time for entrepreneurs to be considering business start-ups. There are so many federal, state and county programs available to them in the economic recovery efforts happening nationwide.”

She also mentioned economic incentives such as the city’s redevelopment grants.

The chamber’s support doesn’t go away once a business opens, she said. Its goal is to “help walk them through the planning process, all the way to the ribbon-cutting ceremony, and continuing to champion their success beyond opening day.”

Operating a local business without a Boulder City license could lead to a citation, according to LaPlante.

“The city would provide a written violation to the owner, which, if unresolved, could lead to a citation for operating a business without a license,” she said.

If someone suspects someone is operating a business without a license, LaPlante said it should be reported through the city’s SeeClickFix app. It can also be accessed on the city’s website at http://www.bcnv.org/634/Complaints.

More information about the process of getting a business license, can be found at https://www.bcnv.org/DocumentCenter/View/7775/Boulder-City-Small-Business-Resource-Guide?bidId=.

Boulder City Review Editor Hali Bernstein Saylor contributed to this report

