Library seeks opinions on services, performance

Boulder City Library is conducting a phone survey of 300 households in town to learn their opinions on a variety of issues.

“This survey will give us an outstanding opportunity to hear from a cross-section of our patrons their opinions about our performance and what our priorities should be for the future,” said Library Director Kim Diehm. “We’ll hear from all of our service area, people of all different ages and everyone from newcomers to long-term residents.”

Diehm said the calls will be made on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. and from noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays. The caller ID will show Market Research Associates or just a phone number with an 816 or a 913 area code.

Those who are not contacted by phone can complete an online survey on the library’s website, http://bclibrary.org/.

“The survey process will take about two weeks to complete and the Boulder City Library is asking patrons to listen to their phones to ring,” Diehm said. “We really wanted to hear from you. So if you get a phone call on this survey, please participate and please let us know what you think.”

Patron Insight Inc. created the survey and will select participants at random. All responses will be kept confidential.

