Library board withdraws ballot question

The Boulder City Library District Board of Trustees has withdrawn its ballot question about funding an $8.6 million library renovation.

Residents would have weighed in on the issue in June’s municipal election. In November, a previous question about funding a $10.5 million renovation failed.

“After much consideration, we have decided not to pursue the bond issue for this upcoming June municipal election. We did not take this decision lightly and spent significant time in discussion to evaluate all feedback and determine how best to move forward as we continue to serve the citizens of Boulder City,” the library board said in a written letter.

The board members are Jeff Breeden, Marita Rhinehart, Anne Langevin, Rachel Hunt and Erica Tietjen.

They also thanked those who participated in the planning process through workshops, public events and outreach.

“Your feedback was invaluable in creating a vision for the library,” they wrote.

Library Director Kim Diehm said the renovation would have created a new entrance with a shorter walk to the front doors, more restrooms, study rooms, meetings rooms and built out of one-third of the basement.

According to the board’s letter, the members still intend to research how best to expand the library’s facility.

“The current library was built with the intention of expanding to the existing unfinished lower floor, and we will work toward that goal as community needs continue to grow. We strongly believe the need still exists, and this additional time gives us the opportunity to gather further input from the community and continue to evaluate options.”

The board also said it will continue to serve the community and be receptive to library patrons.

“We are passionate about our library serving all members of the community, and we ask you to continue to engage with us, by attending board meetings, reaching out to board members, and speaking with library staff.”

Another way residents can voice their opinion about the library, its services and projects is by participating in a survey. It is currently conducting one by phone, in person and online.

Those who do not receive a phone call can pick up a printed copy at the library or use the online option at https://bclibrary.org/2019/02/community-survey.

