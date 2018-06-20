Let others know itinerary when traveling

For personal safety when traveling on vacation or business, travel with a friend or in a group whenever possible. There is safety in numbers.

For personal safety when traveling on vacation or business, travel with a friend or in a group whenever possible. There is safety in numbers.

If you are attending a convention, never wear your badge outside. It tells everyone you are from out of town, and you may be vulnerable to criminals.

Plan your touring and don’t discuss your plans with strangers. Beware of strangers who seem overly anxious to help you. Select guides carefully. Ask your hotel concierge or desk clerk about dangerous areas and avoid them. When you go out, inform the front desk via phone of when you expect to return and who to call if you’re not back by then.

Get good directions to avoid getting lost. Find an open business to get directions if you do get lost. Don’t appear to be lost by stopping and looking at addresses or street signs. Stick to well-lighted main streets and public areas.

Carry a minimum amount of cash and instead use credit cards or traveler’s checks whenever possible. Keep a record of your credit card and traveler’s check numbers in a safe place. Also, have the phone numbers to call if your cards or checks are lost or stolen.

Leave your itinerary with a friend or relative and check in with them periodically. Store photocopies of your passport, tickets and other important papers in a hotel safe. Keep track of time and don’t be late for appointments or meetings. Make sure at least one other person knows your plans for the day and when you plan to return.

June 7. Assist other department: Officers are called to assist the fire department in extinguishing a small fire that is a result of someone having set personal belongings on fire in the area of U.S. Highway 95 at mile marker 53.

Welfare: The caller states a very elderly woman keeps trying to get inside her house and won’t stop ringing the doorbell at 11:19 a.m. in the 1600 block of Bermuda Dunes Drive.

Thought for the day: The ex wasn’t kidding when they advised the items left behind would be easy to spot on the dry lake bed.

June 8. Domestic: The caller can’t tell the genders of the two duking it out inside the car in the parking lot at 4:09 a.m. in the 1100 block of Boulder City Parkway.

Domestic: The caller is several blocks away but can hear screaming and is witness to the hitting at 5:11 p.m. in the 100 block of Ville Drive.

Thought for the day: Three people get a ride to Henderson and an uncomfortable bed for the night.

June 9. Disturbance: There are multiple vehicles and subjects fighting in the street, but no one is willing to press charges when the blue and red lights arrive at 3:34 a.m. in the 1300 block of Arizona Street.

Medical: The disturbance may be over, but the subject with the broken arm still needs attention at 3:46 a.m. in the area of Fifth Street and Avenue A.

Thought for the day: The area between the elbow and wrist should not bend like that.

June 10. Vagrant: The caller reports two vehicles with people living in them after being evicted from their previous address at 9:26 a.m. in the 800 block of Avenue B.

Animal: The caller reports multiple people are chasing the sheep with ropes at 6:11 a.m. at Hemenway Valley Park.

Thought for the day: The sheepherders are youngsters who have “MacGyvered” their shoelaces and are trying to lasso dinner. Thank goodness they were unsuccessful in the pursuit but not from the consequences of actually catching one.

June 11. Burglary: The alarm is in response to a rock through the front window, and the subjects have departed in their easily identified rental car at 5:23 a.m. in the 1600 block of Boulder City Parkway.

Vagrant: The two motor homes and a jeep have been using the parking lot for a campground and have been advised to move along at 6:32 a.m. in the area of mile marker 6 on U.S. Highway 93.

Thought for the day: The attempted burglars have an expired rental contract, unsuccessful procurement of alternative two-wheeled transportation and a pending warrant of arrest.

June 12. Hit and run: The offending driver leads police on a twisting course and eventually abandons the vehicle but cannot allude the K-9 at 4:42 p.m. in the area of Veterans Memorial Drive and Adams Boulevard.

Assist: The two subjects in the lobby want to report harassment by using the police department to provide welfare checks that are unwarranted at 12:38 p.m. in the 1000 block of Arizona Street.

Thought for the day: The bumper-car driver gets a not-so-free trip in the rescue unit and pending charges.

June 13. Assist other: Officers are dispatched to assist another agency on a semitruck rollover at 7:47 a.m. in the area of Railroad Pass.

Fireworks: Several callers report fireworks in the area at 8:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Fifth Street.

Thought for the day: The driver learns a hard lesson on inertia.

Call(s) of the week: Animal: The caller reports three dogs running at large and artfully avoiding capture by numerous residents attempting to assist. One of the helpers decides his well-trained dog will lead the others back to his home and turns his loose. Thereafter, the entire department is busy chasing four errant miscreants at 8:50 a.m. June 7 in the area of Utah and Arizona streets.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with the Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.