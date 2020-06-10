69°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Lee, Rodimer lead primaries for District 3 seat

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
June 10, 2020 - 3:44 pm
 

Rep. Susie Lee will likely face Republican challenger Dan Rodimer in her quest to retain her Congressional District 3 seat based on preliminary results from Tuesday’s primary election.

Because the election was conducted by mail, results remain unofficial and will continue to be updated throughout the canvass period as Clark County Elections Department receives and processes ballots. Final, unofficial election results will not be available until at least June 16 — the final date that absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day will be accepted. The results must then go through the usual canvassing and certification before being finalized.

The state switched to an all-mail election because of the fear of COVID-19 spread among voters and election workers.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the county was reporting a 12 percent voter turnout for the primary.

Lee, with 83.15 percent of the votes, held a significant lead over challengers Dennis Sullivan and Tiffany Ann Watson for the Democrat spot.

Rodimer, a businessman and former professional wrestler, was in the lead among the six Republican candidates, with 9,934 or 43.5 percent of the votes. Former state treasurer Dan Schwartz was in second place with 7.446 or 32.6 percent of the votes.

They will vie against Independent American candidate Ed Bridges II, Libertarian Steve Brown and Gary Crispin, who is not affiliated with any party.

With only one candidate per party for the state Assembly District 23 seat, incumbent Glen Leavitt will wait until November to vie against challengers Democrat Brent Foutz and Independent American Bill Hoge.

In the race for a seat on Clark County School District’s Board of Trustees for District A, which includes Boulder City and Henderson, Lisa Guzman, executive director of the Education Support Employees Association, was leading with 6,718 votes, or 27.05 percent. Her nearest challenger is Liberty Leavitt, with 4,437 votes and 17.87 percent. District A has been represented by Trustee Deanna Wright since 2008, but Wright is term limited after this year.

Incumbent Felicia Ortiz is leading the race to retain her District 3 seat on the state board of education. She has 60.8 (30,922) percent of the votes, followed by Bruce James-Newman, who had 13,776 or 27.1 percent of the votes.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal contributed to this report.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Councilwoman Tracy Folda
Council specifies airport lease terms
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Hangar tenants at Boulder City Municipal Airport have a better idea about some of the new lease terms that will take effect in less than a month, except for the new rent amount.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Karl Graham, left, checks the temperature of Don Li ...
Area casinos back in business
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The beeps, bells and dings of slot machines are silent no more as casino operations returned to Southern Nevada on June 4 after a 78-day absence caused by the statewide closure to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Las Vegas residents Loni and Bradley Raeburn will open Deals at the Oak in the former Oaklane P ...
Pair to open store in former preschool
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A new retail business will open in the building that previously housed Oaklane Preschool Academy.

St. Jude's Ranch for Children in Boulder City has received a $3 million grant from Clark County ...
Grant boosts St. Jude’s planned healing center
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The groundbreaking for a new healing center for sex trafficking victims at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children in Boulder City could happen this year, in part due to a recent $3 million grant from Clark County.

 
Informal protest remains peaceful
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

There was no violence or arrests at an informal protest June 4 in downtown Boulder City.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Diners enjoy eating outside at Southwest Diner on Mon ...
Recreation options expand as Phase Two begins
By Hali Bernstein Saylor and Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Area businesses owners are relieved and feel blessed that life is returning to pre-COVID conditions as Phase Two of Nevada’s Road to Recovery nears its first full week.

The Boulder City Police Mounted Unit needs a new, permanent training facility and is raising mo ...
Mounted unit seeks funds for training arena
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Police Mounted Unit needs a new, permanent place to train and is raising money for the project.