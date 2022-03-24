Leavitt withdraws from Senate race

Rep. Glen Leavitt of Boulder City withdrew from the race for State Senate, District 20, today, March 24.

Rep. Glen Leavitt

“This difficult decision has been weighing on me for several months and upon taking counsel from my family, friends and mentors, I have decided to continue to focus on my family and my profession,” he said.

Leavitt, a Republican, has been serving in the State Assembly, representing District 23, for the past four years.

He said he will continue serving through the end of his current term, which ends in November.

