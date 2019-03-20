Lawyer for driver in fatal crash pleads not guilty

(Nevada Highway Patrol) Joshua Buckingham, 27, has pleaded not guilty to one count of reckless driving with death or substantial bodily harm to other person following the fatal accident March 7 on Boulder City Parkway.

(File) A fatal accident occurred March 7 on Boulder City Parkway. The surviving driver has been charged with one count of reckless driving with death or substantial bodily harm to other person.

The driver in a recent fatal accident in Boulder City has pleaded not guilty to a felony charge.

The attorney for Joshua Buckingham, 27, who was charged with one count of reckless driving with death or substantial bodily harm to other person after the March 7 accident on Boulder City Parkway, entered the not guilty plea at an arraignment hearing Tuesday, March 19, before Justice of the Peace Victor Miller in Boulder City Justice Court.

Buckingham’s attorney, Brian Smith, waived his client’s right to appear, stating he was at home with his parents in northern Virginia.

Smith also requested a status check hearing in 60 days, so he and the prosecutor could work on negotiations.

Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Laurent agreed, and Miller set the hearing for 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 14.

According to witnesses, Buckingham was driving his 2019 Chevrolet Malibu recklessly on March 7, making frequent lane changes and traveling more than 100 mph.

His car was traveling southbound into Boulder City and struck a Ford F-250 pickup as it was turning left to travel north toward Henderson, killing the driver, 58-year-old Randy Reiner, who was unrestrained at the time of the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

Buckingham’s injuries were not life-threatening, and he was taken to the Clark County Detention Center after being treated at a hospital. According to court records, he posted a cash bond of $5,000.

Reiner, a Las Vegas resident died from blunt force trauma, and the coroner’s office ruled his death an accident.

