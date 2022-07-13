Land sale in limbo

Toll Brothers’ plans to build homes around Boulder Creek Golf Club are in limbo after City Council rejected a plan to reduce the number of residences built on the 43-acre site and the price per acre.

(Image courtesy Boulder City) The sale of Tract 350, as shown in red, to Toll Brothers is in limbo after City Council rejected its new proposal to reduce the number of homes and price per acre for the land adjacent to Boulder Creek Golf Club.

Toll Brothers’ plans to build homes around Boulder Creek Golf Club are in limbo after City Council rejected a plan to reduce the number of residences built on the 43-acre site and the price per acre.

The developer, who had previously proposed building 185 homes on the site, brought a new proposal to the council after meeting with residents. The new proposal would feature 156 homes, eliminating the R1-5 zone in the development, and Toll Brothers would pay $638,720 per acre versus the $655,000 it agreed to in November. It would still construct the required stormwater facilities.

Council members Claudia Bridges, Sherri Jorgensen, and Matt Fox voted against the motion; James Howard Adams and Mayor Kiernan McManus voted to approve it.

Toll Brothers is still looking at the property and the possibility of building there.

During the public comment session, several concerned citizens expressed their opinions, with nearly everyone being against developing Tract 350. Boulder City residents showed up in droves, with people having to sit on the floor awaiting their turn to comment.

The main concerns brought forward by the public and City Council were water, increased property values, and how the opinions of the council to be seated in November might differ from the current council.

“It is wise for us to look at what the community has expressed and their desires. We had a large outpouring tonight of people coming to discuss this,” Jorgensen said.

The land in question is 43.62 acres and was approved by voters in 2010 to sell for residential development. It was rezoned in 2015. In November 2021, the City Council accepted Toll Brothers’ proposal to buy the land with the hopes of using proceeds from the sale to fund a new pool.

Contact reporter Owen Krepps at okrepps@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow him on Twitter @OKrepps85.