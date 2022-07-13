Land sale in limbo
Toll Brothers’ plans to build homes around Boulder Creek Golf Club are in limbo after City Council rejected a plan to reduce the number of residences built on the 43-acre site and the price per acre.
The developer, who had previously proposed building 185 homes on the site, brought a new proposal to the council after meeting with residents. The new proposal would feature 156 homes, eliminating the R1-5 zone in the development, and Toll Brothers would pay $638,720 per acre versus the $655,000 it agreed to in November. It would still construct the required stormwater facilities.
Council members Claudia Bridges, Sherri Jorgensen, and Matt Fox voted against the motion; James Howard Adams and Mayor Kiernan McManus voted to approve it.
Toll Brothers is still looking at the property and the possibility of building there.
During the public comment session, several concerned citizens expressed their opinions, with nearly everyone being against developing Tract 350. Boulder City residents showed up in droves, with people having to sit on the floor awaiting their turn to comment.
The main concerns brought forward by the public and City Council were water, increased property values, and how the opinions of the council to be seated in November might differ from the current council.
“It is wise for us to look at what the community has expressed and their desires. We had a large outpouring tonight of people coming to discuss this,” Jorgensen said.
The land in question is 43.62 acres and was approved by voters in 2010 to sell for residential development. It was rezoned in 2015. In November 2021, the City Council accepted Toll Brothers’ proposal to buy the land with the hopes of using proceeds from the sale to fund a new pool.
Contact reporter Owen Krepps at okrepps@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow him on Twitter @OKrepps85.
In other actions, council:
▶ Heard a presentation from the Southern Nevada Water Authority regarding the ongoing water crisis. They urged the council to consider recycling used water like Henderson and Las Vegas and to reduce water usage to 86 gallons per capita per day (Boulder City is currently at 110 per capita per day). SNWA proposed ideas such as using turf only in public parks, reducing pool sizes, having a strict watering schedule and not expanding the city.
▶ Approved an amendment to the 2003 master plan allowing changing the zoning of Tract 351 from open lands to low density residential.
▶ Approved 4-1 a tentative map for the 15-lot Diamond Ridge subdivision for single-family homes. The parcel is located north of Northridge Drive and east of Arizona Street and Avenue M. There were concerns from the council and audience members regarding the walls being built around the property and how they might create eyesores for neighboring properties. Asbestos and construction noise/traffic were also concerns, with the contractors agreeing to make adjustments while building to avoid disturbing the community.