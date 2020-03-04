65°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Lake Mead remains popular tourist attraction

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
March 4, 2020 - 3:13 pm
 

For the third consecutive year, Lake Mead National Recreation Area has ranked as the National Park Service’s sixth-most-visited recreation site.

In all, 7,578,958 people visited the 1.5 million-acre park that includes two lakes, mountains, canyons and valleys.

Visitation to Lake Mead far surpassed the closest national park, Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, which celebrated its centennial last year and ranked as the ninth-most-visited site and second-most-visited park nationwide with 5.97 million visitors.

“Boulder City is fortunate to have two of the most incredible wonders of nature and engineering: Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam,” said Mayor Kiernan McManus. “The beauty and wonder of Lake Mead National Recreation Area still draw thousands of people to Boulder City looking to shop, grab a great meal or stay a few nights.”

Tourism plays a vital role in the city’s economic health. In 2018, visitors to Lake Mead brought in about $336 million to Boulder City and the surrounding communities.

“Lake Mead National Recreation Area is an essential factor in the make-up of the tourist economy for Boulder City,” said Jill Rowland-Lagan, CEO of the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce. “… Our partnerships with leadership at both the Lake Mead NRA and Bureau of Reclamation are a contributing factor in all of our success. Their outreach to our gateway community has proven effect, efficient and necessary for many of our business owner’s survival and expansion.I know many residents of Boulder City are the benefactors of successful years in business with some facet owed to the lake or the dam.”

Visitation to Lake Mead National Recreation Area actually decreased by about 80,000 from 2018 to 2019, following a decrease of about 400,000 from 2017, despite a nationwide trend that saw numbers increase at parks throughout the U.S. for the fifth consecutive year. Overall, visitation in 2019 was up 2.9 percent from 2018. The 327.5 million total is the third-highest since record keeping began in 1904.

“The numbers once again affirm that Americans and visitors from around the world love the natural, cultural and historic experience provided by our nation’s national parks,” said Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt.

Lake Mead has ranked among the 10 most-visited national parks since 1938, according to the Park Service. About 447 million people have visited the recreation area since 1937, with Boulder Basin being the most-visited location.

“I am grateful for their good stewardship of this amazing asset not only for Boulder City’s residents, businesses and guests, but for the entire global population that enjoy the chain of national parks,” Rowland-Lagan added.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak demonstrates the best way to cough w ...
Hospital ready to fight COVID-19
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The protocol to treat those with infectious diseases at Boulder City Hospital was put to the test late last month when a patient walked in with symptoms they said could be associated with COVID-19.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Fire Department's new fire engine in ...
City readies new fire engine for use
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

After its arrival about a month ago, the city’s new fire engine is almost ready to use and is expected to keep firefighters safer as well as allow them to operate more efficiently.

U.S. Census Bureau
Time to be counted; census begins with kickoff event at library
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Next week, Boulder City residents will have the opportunity to be counted in the 2020 census to determine how the nation’s residents will be represented and where funds will be distributed for the next decade.

Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal Candidates flooded the Clark County Government Center on ...
News Briefs, March 5
By Boulder City Review

Filing period opens for election

 
Local caucus goes ‘smoothly’
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Rain and gray skies didn’t put a damper on registered Democrats’ enthusiasm as they gathered Saturday in Boulder City to select delegates for a presidential candidate for the 2020 election.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Tyson Smith, owner of Boulder City Family Mortuary, ...
Planners hear proposal to move mortuary
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City business owner Tyson Smith is planning to relocate Boulder City Family Mortuary to a vacant building on Colorado Street if City Council approves a recommended zoning amendment.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Mei Curtis recently opened SeVuR, an electric scoot ...
Business Beat: Firm helps folks get on the road in unique way
By Hali Bernstein Saylor and Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Helping people break free from normal modes of transportation is the goal of Paul and Mei Curtis, who recently opened SeVuR.