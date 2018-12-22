Lake Mead open during shutdown, but services limited

Lake Mead National Recreation Area, along with other national parks across the country, will remain as accessible as possible during the federal government shutdown.

Trails, roads and launch ramps at Lake Mead National Recreation Area remain open during the federal government shutdown, but services are limited.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area, along with other national parks across the country, will remain as accessible as possible during the federal government shutdown.

According to Christie Vanover, spokeswoman for the park, the roads, trails, lookouts and launch ramps will be accessible, but there will be no visitor services including information, trash collection and facilities maintenance such as cleaning.

No one will be asked to leave any of the park’s campgrounds, unless safety issues require the action, but the Park Service will not provide any services such as cleaning bathrooms and picking up trash.

All park programs have been cancelled and Park Service websites and social media are not being monitored or updated and may not reflect current conditions.

Emergency and rescue services will be limited.

Some lodging, restaurants and other services may be available by park concessionaires.

For updates on the shutdown, visit http://www.doi.gov/shutdown.