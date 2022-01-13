51°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

Lake Mead not affected by planned water releases

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
January 12, 2022 - 4:44 pm
 
Bureau of Reclamation The amount of water released from Lake Powell will be reduced by 350,000 ...
Bureau of Reclamation The amount of water released from Lake Powell will be reduced by 350,000 acre feet from January through April. It will not affect water operations at Lake Mead.

Water operations at Lake Mead will not be affected by a reduction in the monthly water releases from Glen Canyon Dam in Arizona, according to Bureau of Reclamation officials.

Recently, the Bureau of Reclamation announced it was reducing the volume of water released from the dam from January through April to keep 350,000 acre-feet in Lake Powell. This is being done to protect the reservoir’s water level until the spring runoff occurs. That same amount of water will then be released into Lake Mead.

“Although there will be small changes to monthly elevations at Lake Mead due to this release pattern, this will not affect the end-of-water-year elevation or Lake Mead’s operating condition in (water year) 2023,” said Doug Hendrix, Bureau of Reclamation public affairs specialist for the Lower Colorado Basin.

The 350,000-acre-foot reduction will play out monthly. In January, Lake Powell water releases will be reduced by 50,000 acre-feet and by 100,000 acre-feet in February, March and April.

“Under the Drought Response Operations Agreement, making these … operational adjustments at Glen Canyon Dam is essential to protect Lake Powell from dropping to critically low elevation levels in the weeks and months ahead,” said Reclamation’s Upper Colorado Basin Regional Director Wayne Pullan in a press release. “Although the basin had substantial snowstorms in December, we don’t know what lies ahead and must do all we can now to protect Lake Powell’s elevation.”

According to the Bureau of Reclamation, October was wetter than normal, but November was the second driest on record. That caused 1.5 million acre-feet of water inflow lost for Lake Powell.

The release pattern could be changed more if needed, but they will not affect the annual releases at Lake Powell or Lake Mead.

As of Monday, Jan. 10, Lake Powell’s water level was 3,535 feet, just 10 feet higher than the target level.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Clark County School District is implementing a five-day pause from Friday, Jan. 14, to Tues ...
District implements 5-day pause
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Clark County School District is implementing a five-day pause for all classes and school activities due to extreme staffing issues because of the high number of positive COVID-19 cases.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Mayor Kiernan McManus’ request for staff to resea ...
Motion for special fund to build development’s storm drain fails
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City will not move forward with creating a special improvement district to pay for infrastructure improvements to a piece of land marked for sale despite the mayor requesting staff research the process.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review City Councilman James Howard Adams listens to a prese ...
Interim evaluations eliminated; timing puts focus on annual reviews
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The city manager and city attorney will not have interim performance evaluations after City Council approved removing the requirement from their contracts and to just move forward with annual reviews.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Josh Coon with Arevon Energy Inc. shares details ab ...
New Townsite Solar project lauded
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The recently completed Townsite Solar + Storage project will provide another avenue for Boulder City to purchase power, as well as bring in millions of dollars of revenue.

(Nevada Division of Museums and History) Christopher MacMahon has been named director of the di ...
Historian, Nevada native to lead train museum
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The Nevada Division of Museums and History has selected historian Christopher MacMahon as the new director of the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Boulder City.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The 2021-2022 school year started back up Wednesday ...
Classes back in session
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The school year resumed earlier this week and with it came excitement for being back on campus and the continued requirement for students and staff to wear masks.

(Boulder City) Boulder City native Joseph Stubitz is the city’s new utilities director. He st ...
City hires utility director
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The new utilities director is a Boulder City native who brings with him a variety of management experience including more than 16 years at the Bureau of Reclamation.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) City Council and Planning Commission meetings will ...
Meetings to start earlier
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The new year has begun and with it comes earlier start times for Boulder City’s City Council and Planning Commission meetings.

(Boulder City Police Department) Metropolitan Police Department officer and former Boulder City ...
Former marshal Huff mourned
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The local public safety community is mourning the loss of one of its own after former Boulder City Marshal Briar Huff died on Christmas Day while on vacation in Mexico.

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotund ...
Reid to lie in state at Capitol
By Gary Martin Special to the Boulder City Review

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday, Jan. 12.