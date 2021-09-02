88°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Lake bans pool toys

By Boulder City Review
September 2, 2021 - 9:45 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

As the Labor Day weekend approaches, Lake Mead National Recreation Area is encouraging visitors to leave their pool toys at home. In the interested of public safety, the use of inflatable and noninflatable items intended for use in swimming pools have been prohibited.

This includes inflatable armbands, beach balls and pool noodles.

“Due to the numerous drownings and rescue operations required, inflatable pool toys are now prohibited at Lake Mead National Recreation Area,” said Acting Superintendent Randy LaVasseur. “Leave them in the pool where they belong. The weather conditions at Lake Mead can change quickly, putting visitors’ lives in danger. The safety and health of National Park Service employees, visitors, partners, volunteers and resources is our top priority.”

During the past seven years there have been nine fatalities directly attributed to adults and children using pool toys as flotation devices or swimming after them when they were taken by the wind into deeper, choppy water.

Items that are attached to or towed behind a vessel are not included in this ban, nor are inflatable kayaks, paddle boards, kite board and float tubes that fall under the U.S. Coast Guard’s definition of a vessel. While using these vessels visitors are required to wear Coast Guard-approved life jackets.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Game wardens honored for saving boaters
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A Nevada game warden who risked his life to save a 3-year-old girl from drowning on Lake Mead was recently honored with one of the U.S. Coast Guard’s highest honors: the Silver Life Saving Medal.

(Getty Images) Boulder City Council extended the lease to the Boulder City Rifle & Pistol Club ...
Council extends gun club lease
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Boulder Rifle & Pistol Club is set for another 10 years after City Council approved a lease extension.

Fibromyalgia may be to blame for aches, tiredness
By Boulder City Hospital To Your Health

The stress and trauma from the coronavirus pandemic over the past 18 months have taken a toll on our mental and physical well-being. If you’re tired all the time, more irritable, experience sleep problems, anxiety and depression issues, and bouts or constant pain, then a conversation with your health care provider may be in order.

Joshua Warren Las Vegas resident Joshua Warren is starting "Haunted Boulder City Ghost & UFO To ...
Business Beat: Local haunts highlight new tour
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Haunted ghost tour creator and Las Vegas resident Joshua Warren is bringing his award-winning attraction to Boulder City with the “Haunted Boulder City Ghost & UFO Tour.”

Boulder City’s finance department was given the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from ...
Finance department honored for budget presentation
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s finance department was recently honored for its 2021 fiscal year budget with the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association.

(Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) The declining water level of Lake Mead can be seen fr ...
New plan slows Lake Mead decline by paying farms not to plant crops
By Blake Apgar Special to the Boulder City Review

Officials in Lower Colorado River Basin states want to slow the decline of Lake Mead’s water levels over the next few years by paying Southern California farmers not to plant crops.