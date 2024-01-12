Lagan off to Paris Olympics

Anniston, Ala., located in the northeastern part of the state with a population of around 21,000, is a far cry from the glitz and glamour of Paris, along with its two million residents.

Photo courtesy USA Shooting Boulder City’s Lexi Lagan, seen here competing this past weekend in Alabama, qualified for her second Summer Olympic Games, having done so in women’s air pistol.

Photo courtesy Pamela Leon/28 Sunflower Photography Lexi Lagan will be representing the United States for a second time when she competes in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

Anniston, Ala., located in the northeastern part of the state with a population of around 21,000, is a far cry from the glitz and glamour of Paris, along with its two million residents.

But for Boulder City native Alexis “Lexi” Lagan, both cities will forever hold a special place in her heart. That’s because this past weekend, in that small Alabama town, Lagan qualified for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris in women’s air pistol. It’s her second Olympics, having made the 2020 squad in Tokyo.

“It’s still setting in fully,” she said Monday. “With Tokyo, it was so strange because we qualified then had so much time to wait due to Covid. This time, it’s happening this summer. It’s so exciting and still so exciting to look forward to.”

Of this weekend’s competition, she said it was a hard match for her. Some of that is due to some major changes to her training and how she approaches matches, which she doesn’t feel helped her this time around.

“However, I was still able to keep my shots straight and finished with a lead large enough to not even need my finals points to qualify,” she said in regard to her overall victory. “It is a big confidence boost leading into this Olympics.”

Being that she had already qualified for one Olympic Games, Lagan was asked if she was nervous this time around or more calm having been there, done that, of sorts.

“Both,” she said. “I knew what to expect and had better back-up plans and alternative methods for getting the job done when plan A didn’t work out. I still had nerves and anxiety of course. I still want to do my best and be successful in my plans, but it was easier to work through those feelings this time for sure.”

Lagan, who graduated from Boulder City High School in 2011, began shooting competitively when she was in college at the University of Utah. She fell just short of qualifying for the 2016 Olympics but came back to make the 2020 squad.

“This time is different,” she said. “Last time, I felt like I had qualified as soon as I won my quota, so when I did get named to the team it was like, ‘Yeah, of course I’m going.’ This time it feels more like I overcame some extra steps to get here and am now relieved and ready to prepare for the Olympics.”

In October of last year, Lagan brought home a bronze medal in Women’s Sport Pistol and silver in Women’s 10-meter Air Pistol at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile.

“I am really proud of the work that I have done in both disciplines,” she told USA Shooting following the Pan-Am Games. “Securing it in air pistol is a solidifier of my strength in air pistol as well as sport pistol. I feel like a well-rounded shooter that can participate in both disciplines comfortably and well.”

This year’s Summer Games in Paris will be held July 26-Aug. 11. Until then, Lagan said she’s taking the rest of this month off from training. But in February she may take part in a couple of smaller competitions. In March, she will look to qualify for the sport pistol Olympic team and then in April, it’s the Championship of the Americas in Argentina.

Through all of her success, it’s been the backing of her family that she’s appreciated the most.

“I want to add a special thank you to my parents and husband for the support,” she said. “It has been tough, but we made it. Thank you so much to my hometown. I miss you all and love visiting my city.”

Her mom, Jill Rowland-Lagan, said she and her husband, Barry, could not be more excited for their daughter.

“I am so proud and honored to be the mom of a two-time Olympian,” she said. “All of the ladies she competed with through Olympic Trials are dynamos. She had to train more than ever before because they were all amazingly talented.

“We are very much looking forward to actually getting to attend the Olympics with her in Paris and experience cheering on Team Lagan and Team USA.”