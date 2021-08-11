85°F
Lagan invited to shooting competition

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
August 11, 2021 - 3:42 pm
 
Alexis “Lexi" Lagan, who competed in the Tokyo Olympics last month, is one of 12 members of the USA shooting team invited to compete in the 2021 International Shooting Sport Federation President’s Cup later this year. Only the top 12 ranked shooters in the world are invited to compete.

Fresh off competing in the Tokyo Games, Alexis “Lexi” Lagan has been invited to compete in the 2021 International Shooting Sport Federation President’s Cup, which features the top 12 shooters in the world in pistol, rifle and shotgun events according to the 2021 world ranking.

She is one of 12 members of the USA Shooting team to be invited to the event, which will be held later this year.

“The President’s Cup is the pinnacle event in our sport outside of the Olympics and World Championships, and USA Shooting is thrilled to have 12 people qualify,” said Matt Suggs, USA Shooting CEO. “It shows that we’ve taken big steps forward with both rifle and pistol to join our already strong shotgun team with so many people invited to this event.”

Lagan, who is ranked No. 12, and Nick Mowrer, who is ranked No. 12 and served as her partner in the mixed pistol event at the Olympics, were the sole two pistol athletes from the team to be invited to the competition.

Also invited were five shotgun athletes and five rifle athletes.

Individual winners in each discipline will receive the Golden Target (Best Athlete of the Year) Award in addition to the $859,200 (euro) prize money up for grabs for all competitors.

The shotgun event will take place Oct. 19-24 in Larnaca, Cyprus, with dates for the 2021 ISSF President’s Cup rifle and pistol dates to be announced soon.

Lagan, a 2011 graduate of Boulder City High School, is the city’s first female Olympian.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

