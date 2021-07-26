Lagan completes two Olympic events; misses finals

It’s two events down and two more to go for Boulder City’s first female Olympian, Alexis “Lexi” Lagan.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Alexis “Lexi” Lagan was seen during the opening ceremonies for the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, July 23. She is Boulder City’s first female Olympian and is competiting in shooting events.

Lagan came in 38th out of 53 in the 10m women’s air pistol Sunday, July 25, in Tokyo and did not qualify for the finals.

On Tuesday, she and partner Nickolaus Mowrer placed 16th out of 20 in the 10m mixed air pistol competition with a combined score of 565 -17x. Only the top eight teams advanced to the second qualifying and medal rounds.

She also is competing in women’s sport pistol precision stage and women’s sport pistol rapid stage at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The women’s sport pistol precision stage takes place today, July 29, and the women’s sport pistol rapid stage Friday, July 30.

For more information, go to: https://olympics.com/tokyo-2020/olympic-games/en/results/shooting/olympic-schedule-and-results.htm.

Lagan earned her spot on the U.S. Shooting pistol team in February 2020. At the trials, she came in first and was 34 points ahead of fellow teammate Sandra Uptagrafft of Phenix City, Alabama, who competed in the 2012 Olympics. Uptagrafft placed 49th in Sunday’s air pistol competition and placed 10th with her partner James Hall in the mixed team air pistol event.

Lagan graduated from Boulder City High School in 2011 and began shooting competitively when she was in college at the University of Utah. She fell just short of qualifying for the 2016 Olympics. After graduating, she decided to pursue shooting and moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, to train.

Her parents are Barry Lagan and Jill Rowland-Lagan of Boulder City.

Boulder City Review Editor Hali Bernstein Saylor contributed to this report.

