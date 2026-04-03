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Lady Eagles strong to open league play

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Softball star Rhiley Beck throws a no-hitter against The ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Softball star Rhiley Beck throws a no-hitter against The Meadows in a 15-0 victory on March 30.
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League play couldn’t have started off any better for Boulder City High School softball, routing The Meadows 15-0 in their opener on March 30.

Following a 1-8 start in preseason, the Eagles are now on a two-game winning streak and building momentum.

“Every year we play really tough competition in the opening season tournaments,” head coach Anjelica Moorhead said. “We’re not so much worried about our records, as we are getting better. Playing those teams early prepares us for when we get to league play.”

Prepared and ready to go out of the gate against the Mustangs, the Eagles run-ruled The Meadows in three innings.

In their past two victories, the Eagles have scored 27 runs, compared to 18 in their first nine games, that included six shutouts.

“We’re starting to hit,” Moorhead said. “We have a lot of new girls this year and they’re finally getting the hang of it. You can see the improvement following each game.”

Collecting 13 hits against The Meadows, Brooklyn Koster finished 3 for 3 with three runs batted in, while Payton Rogers finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a home run.

Khloei Chisholm and Lauren Mueller each batted 2 for 2 with an RBI. Hayden Martinez, Tessa McGhee and Itzali Skousen all batted 1 for 1 with an RBI.

On the mound, Rhiley Beck threw a no-hitter, striking out eight batters over three innings.

“Between Rhiley and Payton, we’re very confident in our pitching staff,” Moorhead said. “The two are our cornerstones are so impactful for us.”

Looking to continue their winning streak, the Eagles will travel to Virgin Valley on Tuesday.

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