Lady Eagles dominant in playoff victories

Opening up regional play with a pair of routs, Boulder City High School softball looks primed for a state tournament appearance.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Payton Rogers dominates the mound against Cheyenne on May 6, in a 15-0 shutout.

“We are in gel mode right now,” head coach Angelica Moorhead said. “We’re taking care of each other and everyone’s doing their jobs.”

Routing rival Moapa Valley 11-1 on May 7, junior Baylee Cook hit a three-run home run, while sophomore Hayden Nordstrom added a two-run double.

Seniors Shelby Elburn, Alexis Farrar and Talynn Madrid each batted 1-for-2 with an RBI.

On the mound, sophomore Payton Rogers was dominant, striking out nine batters while allowing only three hits.

“Payton is doing a great job for us,” Moorhead said. “She’s so smart and understands her role on the team. She carries a lot of the weight for us and is prepared mentally to do so. Her teammates putting up runs and helping her defensively is a major help for her to relax and do her job.”

Routing Cheyenne 15-0 on May 6, Nordstrom batted 2-for-3 with four RBIs, while Madrid batted 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two doubles.

“Our bats are hot right now,” Moorhead said. “We need to keep it that way and play one game at a time. Our lineup is pretty solid top to bottom.”

Rogers earned the victory, striking out three batters.

Continued coverage of the postseason will appear in next week’s issue.