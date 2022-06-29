90°F
News

Krepps joins BCR staff

By Boulder City Review
June 29, 2022 - 4:27 pm
 
(Photo courtesy Owen Krepps) Owen Krepps has joined the Boulder City Review as a reporter.
Owen Krepps has joined the Boulder City Review as a reporter.

“…

for better or worse, you’re going to be hearing/reading a lot from me in the next couple of weeks. As a fresh out of college 22 year old, I am the newest reporter for the Boulder City Review and overjoyed to be starting my life in such a neat little town.”

He grew up on a farm in Chapmanville, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Robert Morris University near Pittsburgh.

“Although I moved 2,000 miles away, I will forever bleed black and gold. I’m a huge dog person, love to explore the outdoors, and a bit of a video game and movie nerd.

“I’ve been in journalism ever since my junior year of high school at Maplewood. I have written for multitudes of outlets, which I won’t list here except for Vegas Hockey Now, where I cover the playoff-less Vegas Golden Knights. If only they had Sidney Crosby huh?”

“We are happy to welcome Owen to the Boulder City Review team,” said Editor Hali Bernstein Saylor. “He brings boundless enthusiasm for learning about the community and meeting new people.”

“People have told me that they enjoy my straightforward and comedic style of writing. I’ll let my new readers decide if I’m up to their standards or not. I’m more than excited to get started and meet and explore this town. Please point me in the direction of the best pizza place here.”

He can be reached at okrepps@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow him on Twitter @OKrepps85.

