News

King Mitchell host Halloween Spooktacular

By Jason Schrock
October 19, 2023 - 7:06 pm
 
Courtesy photo Deadpool and Captain America guard the Spooky Garden.

On Friday, October 13th, King and Mitchell Elementary School held their annual Halloween Spooktacular. This was a great community event that was attended by children from all over Boulder City.

The event offered Trunk or Treating, food and carnival games, as well as a spooky haunted garden attraction. Each year, the parents from Mitchell and King decorate the garden behind King Elementary School, transforming our tortoise oasis and garden into Daisy’s Spooky Garden, named after our tortoise, Daisy.

This year, we were so thankful to not only have the support of our parents but also the sponsorship of Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum, who helped us decorate the Spooky Garden.

One of the highlights of the event came from PE teacher Donna Handley, who led our Mitchell students in a choreographed dance of Michael Jackson’s song “Thriller.” Parents lined the dance floor to see their little zombies come to life and thrill the crowd with their dancing.

It was a great night of fun and festivities enjoyed by over 1,000 participants, children and families, from our Boulder City community.

As principal, I would like to thank the incredible parents and PAC members who worked so hard to make this event a success. I would also like to give a special thank you to our PAC presidents from King and Mitchell, Sunny Wilcoxen, Kayla Lawrence, and Jennifer McNeal. Without their help so many of the great events that we do at King and Mitchell would not be possible.

PD talks compliance, staffing, equipment
Animal shelter called 'model program' by chief
Violent crime down 64% in BC
