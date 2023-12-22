King ends semester in holiday style

The last week of school at Martha P. King was filled with holiday cheer and festivities.

On Wednesday, we held our first ever STEM Holiday Ornament Decorating Event. This was an event sponsored by the generous donations of the Boulder Dam Credit Union and the Sunrise Rotary Club.

During the event, students used 3D pens to create holiday decorations. These pens were specially purchased as part of a grant from both sponsors. They are the fusion between art and science and they allow the user to create 3-dimensional shapes and drawings such as the ugly sweater ornaments you see in the pictures.

In addition to the ornament event, we also held our annual Winter Choir Concert. Parents were treated to a concert of new and old holiday song favorites as well as a performance of students dressed up as Waltzing Reindeers and Breakdancing Snowmen. A special thank you to our choir teacher, Mrs. Coker, who does an amazing job leading our 70-plus choir members.

On Friday, we closed out the final day of school with two holiday traditions, a sing-along in the multipurpose room as well as our gift giveaway sponsored annually by the Boulder Dam Credit Union. The gift giveaway is an annual tradition for both Boulder City elementary schools, as the credit union provides a number of gifts to one lucky boy and girl.

As part of the gift giveaway students were asked to guess the number of M&M’s in a jar. The two students closest to the actual number walk away with a great group of prizes. This year’s winners submitted guesses one M&M off of the actual number. Congratulations to Colt from Mr. Wojo’s class and Serenity from Mr. Costa’s class, who were the big winners of the BDCU Holiday Giveaway.

On behalf of the entire staff at Martha P. King, I would like to wish our entire Boulder City community a very safe and happy holiday. We will see you all again on Tuesday, Jan. 2 when classes resume.