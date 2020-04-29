90°F
News

Kindergarten pictures sought

By Boulder City Review
April 29, 2020 - 2:46 pm
 

The Boulder City Review is once again honoring Boulder City High School’s graduating class of seniors with a special issue. Set to be published May 21, when graduation was scheduled, the special issue will feature stories about graduating seniors along with the page featuring their kindergarten photos.

Boulder Dam Credit Union is sponsoring the photo page, which the Boulder City Review has been publishing for the past 10 years.

Parents are reminded to send in pictures of their graduating seniors by 5 p.m. May 7. They can be mailed in a jpeg format to volsen@bouldercityreview.com or call Val Olsen at 702-810-4416 to arrange for it to be dropped off.

Seniors who have a special story or memory to share can send them to news@bouldercityreview by 5 p.m. May 8.

Closure extended: Governor continues stay-at-home order to May 15
By Colton Lochhead / RJ

Nevada’s month-old stay-at-home order that is set to expire today, April 30, at midnight, will be extended two weeks to May 15, though some coronavirus restrictions will be eased starting Friday, May 1, Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered Wednesday, April 29.

Amy Wagner The scoreboard at Bruce Eaton Field at Boulder City High School honored the class of ...
Seniors to wait for graduation
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

With the current limitations on social gatherings, Boulder City High School’s class of 2020 is going to wait to hold its graduation ceremony until more people can be together in one place.

Boulder City Councilman James Howard Adams wears a mask at Tuesday's, April 28, council meetin ...
City’s new risk fund to cover insurance, legal issues costs
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council took another step in its quest for transparency by unanimously approving a special risk management fund that will provide money for insurance premiums and deductibles, claims not covered by insurance and legal defense and settlement proceeds.

CDC adds symptoms for virus
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new symptoms for the coronavirus.

In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Boulder City Library, as seen March 16, has cl ...
Whats open, whats closed in Boulder City
By Boulder City Review

As the nation copes with COVID-19, area businesses have taken action to comply with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order for nonessential businesses and services to close.

(Vegas Valley Photography) Heather Marianna, left, owner of Beauty Kitchen Boutique, hands out ...
Businesses find new ways to reach customers
By Hali Bernstein Saylor and Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City businesses are finding creative ways to operate while dealing with directives issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak in response to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Here are a few of their stories:

Heat warning issued
By Boulder City Review

An excessive heat warning has been issued for the area by the National Weather Service.

Boulder City City staff is estimating a $9.1 million loss in revenues for the 2021 fiscal year ...
Virus projected to cause $9.1 million shortfall in city’s budget
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City is facing an estimated $9.1 million revenue loss for the 2021 fiscal year budget because of the COVID-19 pandemic and staff is suggesting to use almost $4 million from reserves to help balance and offset those losses.