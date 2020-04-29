Kindergarten pictures sought

The Boulder City Review is once again honoring Boulder City High School’s graduating class of seniors with a special issue. Set to be published May 21, when graduation was scheduled, the special issue will feature stories about graduating seniors along with the page featuring their kindergarten photos.

Boulder Dam Credit Union is sponsoring the photo page, which the Boulder City Review has been publishing for the past 10 years.

Parents are reminded to send in pictures of their graduating seniors by 5 p.m. May 7. They can be mailed in a jpeg format to volsen@bouldercityreview.com or call Val Olsen at 702-810-4416 to arrange for it to be dropped off.

Seniors who have a special story or memory to share can send them to news@bouldercityreview by 5 p.m. May 8.