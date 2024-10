In addition to the other festivities, there were a handful of bounce houses free to the kids.

Kids filled their Halloween bags with candy and goodies thanks to the several dozen participants who handed it out.

Tyler, Blakely and Brittany True, who were here visiting family, got into the spirit of the event.

Photos by Ron Eland

Boulder City Review

Hundreds of children and their families turned out Saturday for the annual Trunk or Treat event at Veterans’ Memorial Park. The festivities were co-hosted by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce and the Boulder City Bass Club. There, children walked around the outer portion of the soccer fields, where businesses and individuals, who had decorated their trunks, passed out candy.