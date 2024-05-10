Kickin’ off the event season

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Despite gusty winds, the annual Boulder City Spring Jamboree was again deemed a success. The event, sponsored by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, featured a car show, food vendors, live music, crafters, rides for the kids, and an antiques section. They also crowned Little Miss and Mr. Boulder City in Emilily Steinman and Hunter Datthyn. Chamber CEO Jill Rowland Lagan said, “The chamber staff and board would love to thank so many amazing groups and individuals. Thank you to all those who attended, to all those that volunteered hundreds of hours of their time, to all those from city departments that went the extra mile to ensure another major community event was safe and successful, to all those that participated as a vendor, to those outstanding sponsors that lifted the event to the exceptional level it is now. Finally, to all those that invest in the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, allowing it to continue to strive to build a strong and healthy economy, phenomenal place to live, work, and play for locals, and an incredible place to visit and enjoy.”