Kickin’ off the event season

(Screenshot from livestream) Norma Vally of Boulder City Republican Women speaks at the Jan. 2 ...
A primer on ‘public comment’ in council meetings
Courtesy image A photo simulation of the view of the proposed air traffic control tower from th ...
Airport tower project takes a step forward
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Taylour Tedder’s last day as city manager of Boulder City was ...
Tedder looks back on tenure
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Payton Rogers dominates the mound against Cheye ...
Lady Eagles dominant in playoff victories
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
May 9, 2024 - 9:48 pm
 

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Despite gusty winds, the annual Boulder City Spring Jamboree was again deemed a success. The event, sponsored by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, featured a car show, food vendors, live music, crafters, rides for the kids, and an antiques section. They also crowned Little Miss and Mr. Boulder City in Emilily Steinman and Hunter Datthyn. Chamber CEO Jill Rowland Lagan said, “The chamber staff and board would love to thank so many amazing groups and individuals. Thank you to all those who attended, to all those that volunteered hundreds of hours of their time, to all those from city departments that went the extra mile to ensure another major community event was safe and successful, to all those that participated as a vendor, to those outstanding sponsors that lifted the event to the exceptional level it is now. Finally, to all those that invest in the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, allowing it to continue to strive to build a strong and healthy economy, phenomenal place to live, work, and play for locals, and an incredible place to visit and enjoy.”

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

There have been a number of contentious issues to come before the city council in the past year. Short-term rentals, incorrect communication about the Republican caucus, pet breeding permits, off-highway vehicles on city streets.

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Plans to add a control tower to the Boulder City Municipal Airport took another step forward last week as the comment period for the draft environmental assessment prepared for the city and the Federal Aviation Administration came to an end on May 2.

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Despite being in Boulder City less than three years, Taylour Tedder said he will always have a place in his heart for the town he served as city manager.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Opening up regional play with a pair of routs, Boulder City High School softball looks primed for a state tournament appearance.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Jamboree, which started in 1977, will again kick ...
Spring Jamboree this weekend
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s become one of the most popular annual events in Boulder City and this year is expected to be no different.

Photo courtesy of Krista Conway Boulder City native Krista Conway practices for the Mint 400 of ...
Off-road to go on-road?
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

“They didn’t want the apple, but do they want the orange?” asked Councilmember Sherri Jorgensen. “We’re still talking about fruit here.”

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Sam O’Shaughnessy, a junior at Boulder City High School, recen ...
O’Shaughnessy records perfect ACT score
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

On Feb. 27, BCHS junior Sam O’Shaughnessy walked into the testing room to take the American College Test (better known as the ACT), hoping for a good score. Little did he know he’d walk out having done something just 3,000 students achieve each year – perfection.

Screenshot Chart showing growth in number of positions funded on a full-time basis by the city ...
Staff advises adding new full-time employees
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The Boulder City governmental budget moved a couple of steps closer to its legally-mandated approval at the end of May as the city council heard revised revenue estimates and got requested additional information on a total of eight proposed new positions within the city.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Now that election season is here, political signs have been popp ...
What’s your sign?
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In their 1971 hit entitled “Signs”, the 5 Man Electrical Band sang, “Sign, sign, everywhere a sign. Blockin’ out the scenery, breakin’ my mind. Do this, don’t do that, can’t you read the sign?”

bcr default image
Embracing tradition: BCHS’ grad walk celebrates success, unity
Amy Wagner BCHS Principal

In May of 2015, a tradition began at Boulder City High School that has since become a cherished community event… the grad walk. The grad walk was initiated by me during my first year at the helm.