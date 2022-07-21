106°F
weather icon Overcast
Boulder City NV
News

Keep your cool as temperatures rise

By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review
July 20, 2022 - 6:04 pm
 
(Image courtesy Boulder City Fire Department) As summer temperatures continue to register tripl ...
(Image courtesy Boulder City Fire Department) As summer temperatures continue to register triple digits, people need to take precautions to prevent heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

It’s mid-July, and thermometers in the Southern Nevada area are rarely dropping below triple digits.

If any more proof were needed, the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the area from 11 a.m. today until 8 p.m. Friday. Temperatures ranging from 115 to 120 degrees are forecast.

According to the Weather Service, overnight lows will struggle to fall below 85 degrees and when compounded with above-average afternoon temperatures will pose a significant risk for heat-related illness.

While many Boulder City veterans are used to this, adapting to the weather can be troublesome for those who are new or visiting the community. Here are some tips and tricks to stay cool and safe this summer.

It may go without saying, but staying hydrated is essential no matter where you live. Utilize shade, wear loose clothing, and reduce or eliminate your caffeine intake. If you plan on being outdoors for an extended period, try to do so in the early morning or evenings, and also make sure you take frequent breaks indoors or in a shaded area to cool down, according to the National Weather Service and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Summer also brings tourists to Boulder City who look to see as much of the town as possible. But learning to be patient and restrained is key. Don’t overdo it and wear yourself out. Boulder City has many sights to see, but some are better off viewed in the fall or winter when it’s cooler.

The Boulder City Fire Department has had four heat-related calls in the past month. None have resulted in a heat stroke.

“We are in the peak of our heat season. The biggest thing is to stay cool and to stay hydrated,” said Boulder City Fire Chief Will Gray.

Gray reminds the public that there is a big difference between heat exhaustion and a heat stroke. Heat exhaustion is common and occurs when the body loses excessive amounts of water and salt, usually by sweating. On the other hand, a heat stroke is when the body cannot withstand its internal temperature and needs immediate medical attention.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Another key thing to remember in the heat is that these temperatures affect everybody, no matter what part of the animal kingdom they come from. Make sure you keep your pets cool and hydrated, too, whether it be dogs, cats, birds or even reptiles.

In 2021, Lily’s Law was passed that requires pet owners to implement cooling devices for outdoor pets when temperatures rise above 105 degrees.

On June 10, NASA’s ECOsystem Spaceborne Thermal Radiometer Experiment on Space Station reported 122-degree pavement in Las Vegas when the temperature hit a record daily high of 109 degrees. Now imagine stepping onto that pavement in bare feet.

“Quite often, people forget about their pets. But they are just like kids in that you can’t leave them alone in a locked hot car and things like that,” said Gray.

In issuing its excessive heat warning, the National Weather Service states that car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes during times of extreme heat.

Boulder City Review Editor Hali Bernstein Saylor contributed to this report.

Contact reporter Owen Krepps at okrepps@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow him on Twitter @OKrepps85.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Photo courtesy Eddie DiGangi) Eddie DiGangi, who was seriously hurt in the July 11 explosion a ...
Blast victim ‘lucky to be alive’
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

It was an ordinary Monday morning. Eddie DiGangi was at his station at Armorock Polymer Concrete where he worked as a machine operator. He had just spoken to his wife, Niki DiGangi, who also worked for the company, put in his noise-cancelling headphones and was starting to run his list of the pieces he needed to make that day.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo) Damage from wind at Fort Apache and Flamingo roads in Las ...
Wind common in Southern Nevada
By Colton Poore Special to the Boulder City Review

Everyone in Vegas seems to have a wind story this year.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City) Aaron Johnson, a commander with Boulder City Police Department, r ...
Boulder City Nuggets: Johnson broadens horizons at FBI academy
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The ability to gain a global perspective on law enforcement issues in seconds is just one of several benefits Boulder City Police Cmdr. Aaron Johnson gained after attending the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

 
Audio of highway shootout released
By Sabrina Schnur Special to the Boulder City Review

Audio released earlier this month by the Henderson Police Department captured the moments drivers on U.S. Highway 95 encountered a shootout between the Hells Angels and the Vagos motorcycle groups.

(Photo courtesy Bureau of Reclamation) A transformer on the Arizona side at Hoover Dam caught f ...
News Briefs
By Boulder City Review

Dam transformer catches on fire

(Photo courtesy Bureau of Reclamation) A transformer at Hoover Dam caught fire around 10 a.m. T ...
Small fire at dam extinguished
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A transformer at Hoover Dam caught fire this morning and was quickly extinguished, according to an official with the Bureau of Reclamation.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) First responders set up a recovery tent for victims of an ear ...
Explosion injures six; Armorock had past OSHA violations
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

Six people were injured, sending two to the hospital, Monday morning, July 11 following an explosion at Armorock Polymer Concrete, which has been cited for safety violations in the past.

(Image courtesy Boulder City) The sale of Tract 350, as shown in red, to Toll Brothers is in li ...
Land sale in limbo
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

Toll Brothers’ plans to build homes around Boulder Creek Golf Club are in limbo after City Council rejected a plan to reduce the number of residences built on the 43-acre site and the price per acre.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Soda at the Nest will close later this month with Tyson Smith ...
Soda shop to close for mortuary expansion
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

The school-spirited soda shop on Nevada Way, Soda at The Nest, will close later this week after the Planning Commission moved to accept the plans of turning the building into expanded space for Boulder City Family Mortuary.

(Boulder City Review) Boulder City Manager Taylour Tedder presents proposed ways the city can s ...
FD substation among plans for ARPA funds
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

A new fire department substation is among the plans for how the city will spend American Rescue Plan Act funds it received from the federal government.