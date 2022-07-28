85°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Kayaker drowns at Lake Mead

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
July 28, 2022 - 1:12 pm
 
(Lake Mead National Recreation Area) Lori Curry and her dog, Creena, kayak down the Colorado Ri ...
(Lake Mead National Recreation Area) Lori Curry and her dog, Creena, kayak down the Colorado River on a recent trip through Black Canyon. The picture was taken by Terry Maurer of Henderson and won the 2019 Love Your Lakes photo contest put on by Lake Mead National Recreation Area. It will be featured on the park's 2020 annual pass.

A 31-year-old man drowned at Lake Mead National Recreation Area near SCUBA Beach on Wednesday evening after he went into the water to retrieve a loose inflatable kayak, according to the National Park Service.

Rangers received a report of a kayaker drowning at approximately 7 p.m., when bystanders called 911 after witnessing the victim struggle to retrieve an inflatable kayak that blew away due to high winds. He was not wearing a life jacket and was not seen emerging from the water.

Park rangers responded and searched the area by boat with snorkel and mask but the effort was suspended due to severe storms throughout the evening. Search and rescue efforts resumed this morning with support from the Metropolitan Police Department of Las Vegas

The body was found at 11:01 a.m. and recovery efforts are underway. The Clark County coroner has been requested to arrive on scene.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Human remains were discovered Monday, July 25, at S ...
More remains found at Lake Mead
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

As water levels continue to decrease, another body has been discovered at Lake Mead. National Park Service rangers responded to a witness report of human remains spotted at Swim Beach in the Boulder Basin area of the lake at 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 25.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City officials will consider changing munic ...
Water district targets pool sizes to aid conservation
By Colton Poore Special to the Boulder City Review

As water managers grapple with shortages across the Southwest, pool sizes in the Las Vegas Valley are the next target slated for cuts.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) The city has installed new signs for school zones that show s ...
Signs clear up school zone confusion
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

School will be back in session in less than two weeks, and Boulder City Police Department is working to make commuting to class safer for children in town. The department has updated city signage that details school zone speed limits and hours of enforcement in an effort to keep the 350-400 student population who use school zones every day safe.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The Senior Center of Boulder City depends on volunteers to hel ...
City helps recruit volunteers
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

Boulder City is making an effort to recruit volunteers for local organizations. They are looking for volunteers in City Hall, police and fire departments, Emergency Aid of Boulder City, Senior Center of Boulder City, Lend a Hand of Boulder City, Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, Nevada Department of Veteran Services and Lakeview Terrace of Boulder City.

(Image courtesy Boulder City Fire Department) As summer temperatures continue to register tripl ...
Keep your cool as temperatures rise
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

It’s mid-July, and thermometers in the Southern Nevada area are rarely dropping below triple digits.

(Photo courtesy Eddie DiGangi) Eddie DiGangi, who was seriously hurt in the July 11 explosion a ...
Blast victim ‘lucky to be alive’
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

It was an ordinary Monday morning. Eddie DiGangi was at his station at Armorock Polymer Concrete where he worked as a machine operator. He had just spoken to his wife, Niki DiGangi, who also worked for the company, put in his noise-cancelling headphones and was starting to run his list of the pieces he needed to make that day.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo) Damage from wind at Fort Apache and Flamingo roads in Las ...
Wind common in Southern Nevada
By Colton Poore Special to the Boulder City Review

Everyone in Vegas seems to have a wind story this year.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City) Aaron Johnson, a commander with Boulder City Police Department, r ...
Boulder City Nuggets: Johnson broadens horizons at FBI academy
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The ability to gain a global perspective on law enforcement issues in seconds is just one of several benefits Boulder City Police Cmdr. Aaron Johnson gained after attending the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.