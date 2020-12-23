42°F
K-9 units double the duty

By Aly Rashaad Beyond the Lights
December 23, 2020 - 3:19 pm
 

This series of day-in-the-life of stories provides a candid look behind the scenes of the Boulder City police officers who protect and serve Boulder City.

Thanksgiving week has past and today is Christmas Eve, in a few short hours Boulder City residents and families across Nevada will be awakening to the dawn of Christmas Day in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the Thanksgiving week, households enjoyed small gatherings and celebrations keeping in accordance with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s request for Nevadans to stay at home.

While everyone enjoyed good food and drinks, watched holiday movies and relaxed at home with family, on our local streets the men and women of the Boulder City Police Department were out and about ensuring everyone’s safety. What’s really nice to know is that BCPD has one of the most dedicated and highly skilled K-9 bureaus, comprised of two expert handlers: officers Alan Nutzman and Armando Salazar, who lead well-trained canines named Luna and Lloyd.

The K-9 units work together and in tandem as two-partner teams, Nutzman and Luna (K9-1), Salazar and Lloyd (K9-2). All four of these officers train continuously to ensure that when the need arises for their specialized services, the need will be met above and beyond expectations of department standards.

The K-9 units work the streets and highways in and surrounding Boulder City enforcing the laws, responding to 911 calls for service just as the regular patrol units do daily. They initiate routine traffic stops, sometimes writing equally as many traffic tickets and provide effective backup when other units request assistance.

When there’s a need for their specialized services, such as detecting narcotics or explosives, searching a building or area for a suspect, conducting a venue security check or they’re activated for a search and rescue mission, these units respond within seconds of a call for service going out with “boots and paws on the ground” ready to go to work.

BCPD K-9 units are rooted in community service, providing valuable education to our children and the general public. They assist and participate in events throughout Boulder City annually, like National Night Out. The units are also sometimes called to assist other jurisdictions and agencies throughout Southern Nevada.

Both officers are caring and dedicated public servants, your neighbors and persons you can be proud to call friend.

With officer Nutzman of K9-1 behind the wheel and leash, Luna at her partner’s side, this unit has conducted a remarkable number of traffic stops in past months resulting in the arrest of several wanted/dangerous individuals. I’m not sure if it’s just his many years of training, intuition as an experienced veteran law enforcement officer, that leads him to these encounters or that he and Luna might have a pair of crime-fighting crusader capes hidden in the back of their patrol unit that transform them into BCPD’s dynamic duo in the dark of night. But whatever it is, Boulder City is very fortunate to have them serving and protecting its community.

K9-1 also conducted other great traffic stops, ridding our streets of drunken drivers, unlicensed drivers, as well as vehicles that were being driven unregistered, stolen or with suspended and/or revoked registration statuses.

A few weeks ago, he assisted a young woman who was in emotional crisis, found in the street dancing about wildly, narrowly missing being struck by passing cars. Dispatch received the call and radioed units to respond to the area, with K9-1 arriving on scene swiftly. Using skilled intervention techniques, caring compassion and observing COVID precautions, K9-1 was able to bring the situation under control and, with the assistance of fellow officers, returned this individual safely back to her hotel.

Boulder City is most fortunate to have outstanding individuals like officer Alan Nutzman, who put on that uniform and badge daily to do a job that is dangerous, more than often met with a lack of respect and undeserved criticism.

Thank you for all that you do to keep our community safe, BCPD K-9 units. You are appreciated.

Everyone, when you’re out and about town during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, if you happen to see the K-9 units, remember it’s OK to stop and say “thank you.”

Aly Rashaad is a dispatcher in Southern Nevada. She served as the director of fundraising and marketing for the LASD Road Racing Association for Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which provided the NASCAR and positive leadership experience to at-risk inner-city youth. She can be reached at Alys.View@ymail.com.

THE LATEST
(Nevada Highway Patrol) This screenshot from a Nevada Highway Patrol body camera video shows Jo ...
Driver in crash extradited; had meth in system
By Katelyn Newberg / RJ

Jordan Barson, the truck driver accused of DUI in a crash that killed five bicyclists, was arrested Dec. 16 in Kingman, Arizona, and has been extradited to Clark County, according to court and jail records.

Boulder City Hospital Boulder City Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Andre Pastian administers the ...
COVID vaccines received, administered
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The COVID-19 vaccine has come to Boulder City and the hospital has already started giving out doses.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review BC Dam Tacos, 708 Canyon Road, earned first place in ...
Business Beat: Dam Tacos takes home ‘Best of’ gold
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City is home to Las Vegas’ best food truck, as BC Dam Tacos recently earned gold in the food truck category in the 2020 Best of Las Vegas contest.

Tree recycling program starts Monday
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City residents can recycle their Christmas trees for free from Monday, Dec. 28, until Jan. 11.

Denise Ashurst Pride in Purity volunteer Adisyn Neilson places a wreath at the final resting pl ...
Wreaths placed to honor veterans
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Even though this year’s local ceremony was canceled, people were still able to honor veterans by placing wreaths on graves at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.

Vaccines will help fight coronavirus
By Boulder City Hospital To Your Health

Many community members may remember standing in long lines at their elementary school, local armory or high school gymnasium in the early 1960s to receive the Sabin oral polio vaccine, drinking a red liquid from a tiny paper cup, that immunized millions, helped to eradicate polio, and is included on the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines.

Boulder City Hospital CEO Tom Maher said the hospital could receive its doses of the COVID-19 v ...
COVID-19 vaccines headed to BC Hospital
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City Hospital could receive its first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week, according to local hospital officials.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak recently extended the statewide pause through Jan. 15.
Statewide pause extended
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Statewide pause for COVID extended

(Ritch Viola) Tom Trauger and his wife, Donna.
Cyclist was member of national triathlon team
By Katelyn Newberg / RJ

When it came to his personal life, professional career and athletic ability, Tom Trauger was the gold standard for his friends and triathlon teammates.