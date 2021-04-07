80°F
Jorgensen takes top spot in council race

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
April 7, 2021 - 3:50 pm
 
Updated April 8, 2021 - 9:03 am
(Sherri Jorgensen) Sherri Jorgensen is a City Council candidate in the April 2021 primary.
(Cokie Booth) Cokie Booth is a City Council candidate running in the April 2021 primary.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Mathew Fox is a candidate running for City Council ...
Sherri Jorgensen appears to have been elected to the City Council during Tuesday’s primary election, while Cokie Booth and Matt Fox will likely face off in the June 15 General Election for the second seat.

Results from the primary could change as election officials will continue to count mail-in ballots through April 15.

As of Wednesday morning, Jorgensen had garnered 2,051 votes, well above the 1,885 she needed to receive a majority from the 3,769 who cast their ballots at the polls.

Booth received 1,278 votes and Fox received 1,085 votes.

“Thank you to everybody who voted for me,” Booth said. “I’m excited to be moving forward. I look forward to working with Matt. He’ll run a clean campaign based on issues.”

Jorgensen said she was grateful for the support but didn’t want to comment until after the election results were official.

Fox did not return a call for a comment, but posted on Facebook, “Huge THANK YOU to everyone that voted for me! This has been such a great experience from day 1 with all the support from our great community. Let’s keep up the momentum and secure the 2nd seat!

“Great job to all the other candidates, it has been a pleasure meeting and working with them all.”

Current Councilwoman Judy Hoskins came in fourth with 778 votes and appears to be eliminated from the race.

“I want to thank all of those citizens who participated in the election,” she said. “The voters have spoken and I thank you.”

Hoskins said she is “extremely pleased with what I have been able to accomplish” while serving on the council, especially with the idea of and interest in selling Tract 350 near Boulder Creek Golf Club.

She said the ballot question that would designate 90 percent of the proceeds from the sale of that land toward a new pool will help the community’s children and senior citizens.

A volunteer since she was 12 and life-long civil servant, Hoskins said she plans to continue helping the community but she is not sure yet in what capacity.

“I am looking forward to my next venture, whatever that will be.”

The election saw 33.14 percent of the registered voters participate. This compares with 33.72 percent who voted in the 2019 primary election, which had eight candidates, and 33.45 percent who voted in the 2017 primary election.

The results remain unofficial until April 16 and will be officially canvassed April 19.

The new council members will be sworn in July 13, according to Acting City Clerk Tami McKay.

Reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear contributed to this report. Contact her at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

