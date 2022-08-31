88°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Joint pact pledges water cuts, efforts to battle drought

By Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review
August 31, 2022 - 3:55 pm
 
(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) As the drought continues to ravage the West, water manag ...
(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) As the drought continues to ravage the West, water managers in Nevada, Southern California and Colorado have announced an agreement to expand conservation efforts and reduce demand. Because of declining water levels in Lake Mead, the Southern Nevada Water Authority has put its new low-lake-level pumping station, seen Wednesday, Aug. 24, into use.

Major urban water suppliers up and down the Colorado River, including the Southern Nevada Water Authority, announced on Aug. 24, a joint commitment to significantly expand water conservation efforts and reduce water demands.

The efforts come in response to drought and chronic overuse that have left less water in the river and sent the nation’s two largest reservoirs to historically low levels.

Under a memorandum of understanding, water managers in Nevada, Southern California and Colorado said they will work to expand programs to increase outdoor water efficiency, replace nonfunctional turf with drought- and climate-resilient landscaping and increase water recycling programs.

Those ideas, which Nevada water managers have pursued for years, are starting to spread to other areas as the severity of the ongoing drought becomes clear to Colorado River water users.

Those signed onto the commitment include the Southern Nevada Water Authority, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California and three water providers in Colorado: Aurora Water, Denver Water and the Southeastern Water Conservation District.

“Our organizations recognize our role in the effort to reduce demands in the Colorado River basin. We come together from across the basin to pledge our commitment to continued water conservation, to reducing our demands for water, and to expanding our efforts to reuse and recycle our water supplies,” representatives from the water suppliers wrote in a letter that was sent to Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton.

“While we have significantly reduced demands since the onset of the drought, there is more we can and must accomplish.”

Some of those measures are already in place here in Southern Nevada. The Nevada Legislature in 2021 passed a law that requires all decorative, nonfunctional turf in Southern Nevada to be removed by 2027.

The commitment from the urban jurisdictions comes after the seven Colorado River basin states missed a deadline earlier in the month to propose Colorado River water use cuts of 15 percent and 30 percent that Bureau of Reclamation officials say are needed in order to keep water levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell from plummeting to levels that could jeopardize hydropower and water supply downstream of Hoover Dam.

The five jurisdictions have collectively reduced annual water use by 1.15 million acre-feet since 2000, according to the agreement. The providers noted in their letter to Touton that while municipal water use represents a small portion of the water consumption on the river, they hope their commitments can spur other water users to take action.

Agriculture accounts for roughly 80 percent of the water use along the Colorado River.

“With climate change and aridification affecting the entire Basin, improving the health of the Colorado River system requires a swift and collective effort of all water users — in all sectors — to reduce water use and implement actionable strategies, policies and programs to protect this vital resource and balance water supplies with demands,” Southern Nevada Water Authority General Manager John Entsminger said in a written statement.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Photo courtesy Boulder City) Boulder City Police Department has added two Model Y Teslas to it ...
Police take charge: Department launches pilot program for electric patrol vehicles
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

Electric cars have seemingly become the way of the future, and the Boulder City Police Department is taking note. With a portion of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, the police department has purchased its first five electric vehicles to add to its police force.

(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Southern Nevada Water Authority General Manager John Ent ...
New panel of experts to explore drought solutions
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review

Some of Nevada’s top water conservation and climate science minds are coming together to help the state handle the worsening drought and declining levels at Lake Mead.

(Photo courtesy of Julie Erndt) Thomas Erndt, 42, of Las Vegas, was presumed dead after drownin ...
Remains at lake identified as missing LV man
By David Wilson Special to the Boulder City Review

The Clark County coroner’s office on Aug. 24 identified Thomas Erndt as the man whose remains were found at Lake Mead in May.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) A two-person plane crashed along Interstate 11 on Friday, Aug ...
Plane crash sends 2 to hospital
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

A two-person plane crashed around 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, near the 12-mile mark of Interstate 11 just outside the city limits.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City) City Manager Taylour Tedder
City seeks solutions to water crisis
By Taylour Tedder Special to the Boulder City Review

I’ve enjoyed living in Boulder City for over a year, making it a point to prioritize solutions for water sustainability for the current and future residents. Although unexpected, this summer brought an active monsoon season, which has been a welcomed change, yet a proverbial drop in the bucket.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Police Department Chief Tim Shea laughs after cr ...
Council adopts water restrictions
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

If you want a pool bigger than 600 square feet, you better start digging.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The May 31, 2021, fatal shooting of Scott Dingman on Fairway D ...
Self-defense cited in 2021 fatal shooting
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The fatal shooting of Scott Dingman on May 31, 2021, appears to have been in self-defense, according to the Boulder City Police report recently released to the Boulder City Review.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) John Entsminger, senior deputy general manager for ...
Online Extra: Nevada seeks D.C.’s help on West drought cuts
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review

Nevada officials are calling on the federal government to take a stronger role in the negotiations to address the Western drought after Colorado River states failed to meet a federal deadline to propose solutions.

(Image courtesy Boulder City) A proposed adjustment to Boulder City's future land use map would ...
Planners oppose land use change for grocery store
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Planning Commission did not recommend adjusting the city’s master plan and future land use map for a new grocery store. The vote was 4-1, with commissioner Ernest Biacsi the only vote in favor of approval.