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Jenas-Keogh shines again on track

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
April 9, 2026 - 5:02 pm
 

Competing in a home weekday event on April 1, Boulder City High School girls track and field showed why they should be considered a real threat in the 3A classification.

Winning the meet with a team score of 166 points, they outscored 4A opponents Basic (154), Slam Academy (87) and Mater East (71).

Putting on a show for the girls, Sancha Jenas-Keogh finished first in the high jump and second in both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash.

Kyra Stevens finished first in the 100-meter hurdles, third in the high jump and fourth in the long jump, while Lila Stankovic (triple jump) and Leonesse Williams (800-meter run) generated first-place finishes in their respective events as well.

Showcasing their potential in the weekday event, Lenna Somerhalder placed second in the 1,600-meter run and fourth in the 800-meter run, while Nevaeh Eddins and Hannah Gibbs placed second and third, respectively, in the 100-meter hurdles.

In relay events, the 4x400 team of Eddins, Williams, Sophia Elburn and Brooklyn Rose finished first, as well as the 4x800 team of Somerhalder, Stankovic, Williams and Hannah Stark.

For the boys, the Eagles finished third with a team score of 104, trailing only Spring Mountain (155.5) and Basic (119.5).

Racking up a couple of first-place finishes for the boys, Cody Aten finished first in the shot put and discus, while Danger Banks placed first in the pole vault. Generating second-place finishes for the Eagles were Gavin Erne (discus), Austin Howler (pole vault), Luke Jappe (high jump) and Aiden MacPherson (400-meter run).

Recording third-place finishes for the Eagles were Connor Mozur (high jump) and Ian Throckmorton (discus).

Continuing to excel well into the season, the Eagles will next compete on Saturday in the Coaches Association Invitational at Arbor View, followed by a home weekday race on Wednesday.

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