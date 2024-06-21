It’s official(ish)

It’s all over, at least until November.

While the results of the June 11 primary election are still not 100% official, that final blessing will come in the form of a special city council meeting on Friday when the votes will be officially canvassed and the results accepted by the council and engraved into the history books.

But, to quote one council candidate, by Monday of that week the results were known, “barring a miracle.”

The not-quite-but-almost-official tally (which might change by a vote or two by the time the results are official on Friday): There were 4,339 ballots cast in the vote for two open seats on the BC city council. Voters were asked to vote for two candidates. Had everyone done that, the vote total would have been 8,678. But the actual vote total was more than 1,000 shy of that at 7,470.

So, whip out that calculator if you are following along at home. To get more than half and avoid a runoff, candidates would have had to have gotten 2,170 votes. Only current council member and mayor pro tempore Sherri Jorgensen pulled that off with a total of 2,311 votes.

In an email, Jorgensen said, “I’m sure you can guess that I’m hesitant to say anything definitive until the results are considered confirmed. It does look very hopeful for me and I’m very grateful for that fact. Running for an office and putting together a campaign can be very labor-intensive and emotionally draining. It would be wonderful to be able to completely focus the next five months on my current job, that of being on the city council. I’m again humbled by the support of the community and grateful for the prospect of another four years. Being on city council has truly given me an opportunity to serve the community I love and give back as a public servant. I have enjoyed hearing from many during this term and will continue to do just that if results stay the same. This job isn’t about my agenda or achievements but rather about serving and listening to my constituents. I hope to help find solutions to real concerns and bring about a win-win for the residents of Boulder City.”

While the race for second place wasn’t particularly close, Denise Ashurst came up just shy of enough votes to avoid a runoff in November, receiving 2,139 votes (about 30 votes shy). She will face off against current city council incumbent Matt Fox, who pulled in 1,217 votes.

Ashurst noted that she is aware there is work to be done in the next four and a half months.

“I am deeply humbled by the trust placed in me during the first leg of my campaign,” Ashurst said in an email. “I am reminded of the profound words, ‘He who has begun a good work, is faithful to complete it.’ I am honored to continue the work with motivated volunteers, to march our grassroots movement into the general election— confident of obtaining the second seat for the Boulder City Council. We also need the continued generosity of our sponsors and donors to get us across the finish line. We are asking for financial help with purchasing newspaper advertisements, yard-signs, campaign brochures, and mail-outs. I’d like to also welcome anyone who would like to join us! Boulder City is a small city, known for its great generosity, historical charm, traditions and values and we’re hoping to keep it that way. Thank you all for your unwavering support and faithfulness.”

Fox, who according to state election records, spent minimally on the primary said he plans on keeping his election effort old-school.

“The primary went as expected with Sherri taking the seat,” he said in a text message. “It’s going to be a great and close race to the general election for Denise and I. I couldn’t have asked for a better opponent. It’s going to be a close race to the last vote. For campaigning I’ll be doing door-to-door walks, parties, meet-and-greets and hanging out in front of the credit union. My phone is always open for calls and texts (702-466-3694). I look forward to continue my service for our community in the meantime.”

As to those who will not be continuing on, Dan Patterson tallied 785 votes, Tom Tyler had 519, Tyler Barton got 301 and Susan Reams ended up with 198 votes cast for her.

The other race of great local importance was the one to replace the soon-to-retire Victor Miller who has served as both Boulder City Municipal judge and justice of the peace for the Boulder Township for more than 40 years. The judge slot is appointed and will be filled at some point in the coming months by the city council. But the justice position is elected and that race is over.

The formula for that race is simpler as no one is supposed to vote for more than one candidate so if one person gets more than 50% of the vote in the primary, then there is no runoff in November. Chris Tilman pulled that off with 51.53% of the vote versus Lauren Szafranski at 36.05% and former city attorney Steve Morris (who elected not to campaign at all) with 12.42%.

Tilman, who is already the municipal judge pro tempore, took a quick break from courtroom duties to thank those who voted for him in an email message. “Thank you Boulder City voters! The support has been humbling. My family’s service and dedication to Boulder City since the 1930’s will continue with my election to justice of the peace. I expect a smooth transition from Judge Miller to me taking the bench as I have practiced for 30-plus years in Justice Court. I am so grateful and I look forward to serving with fairness, experience and objectivity.”

Boulder City residents, along with the rest of the country, will next go to the polls (or, these days, more likely fill out a ballot and drop it in the mail) on Nov. 5.