81°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

It’s official(ish)

Denise Ashurst
Denise Ashurst
Sherri Jorgensen
Sherri Jorgensen
Matt Fox
Matt Fox
Chris Tilman
Chris Tilman
More Stories
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Rotary Club of Boulder City’s annual pancake breakfast ...
Slice of Americana turns 76
Photo courtesy of Bill Bruninga This photo, taken by Boulder City resident Bill Bruninga, recen ...
Capturing life through the lens of a camera
bcr default image
Boulder City dodges insurance inflation
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Parks and Recreation building was a popular plac ...
It’s (un)official
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
June 20, 2024 - 5:06 pm
 

It’s all over, at least until November.

While the results of the June 11 primary election are still not 100% official, that final blessing will come in the form of a special city council meeting on Friday when the votes will be officially canvassed and the results accepted by the council and engraved into the history books.

But, to quote one council candidate, by Monday of that week the results were known, “barring a miracle.”

The not-quite-but-almost-official tally (which might change by a vote or two by the time the results are official on Friday): There were 4,339 ballots cast in the vote for two open seats on the BC city council. Voters were asked to vote for two candidates. Had everyone done that, the vote total would have been 8,678. But the actual vote total was more than 1,000 shy of that at 7,470.

So, whip out that calculator if you are following along at home. To get more than half and avoid a runoff, candidates would have had to have gotten 2,170 votes. Only current council member and mayor pro tempore Sherri Jorgensen pulled that off with a total of 2,311 votes.

In an email, Jorgensen said, “I’m sure you can guess that I’m hesitant to say anything definitive until the results are considered confirmed. It does look very hopeful for me and I’m very grateful for that fact. Running for an office and putting together a campaign can be very labor-intensive and emotionally draining. It would be wonderful to be able to completely focus the next five months on my current job, that of being on the city council. I’m again humbled by the support of the community and grateful for the prospect of another four years. Being on city council has truly given me an opportunity to serve the community I love and give back as a public servant. I have enjoyed hearing from many during this term and will continue to do just that if results stay the same. This job isn’t about my agenda or achievements but rather about serving and listening to my constituents. I hope to help find solutions to real concerns and bring about a win-win for the residents of Boulder City.”

While the race for second place wasn’t particularly close, Denise Ashurst came up just shy of enough votes to avoid a runoff in November, receiving 2,139 votes (about 30 votes shy). She will face off against current city council incumbent Matt Fox, who pulled in 1,217 votes.

Ashurst noted that she is aware there is work to be done in the next four and a half months.

“I am deeply humbled by the trust placed in me during the first leg of my campaign,” Ashurst said in an email. “I am reminded of the profound words, ‘He who has begun a good work, is faithful to complete it.’ I am honored to continue the work with motivated volunteers, to march our grassroots movement into the general election— confident of obtaining the second seat for the Boulder City Council. We also need the continued generosity of our sponsors and donors to get us across the finish line. We are asking for financial help with purchasing newspaper advertisements, yard-signs, campaign brochures, and mail-outs. I’d like to also welcome anyone who would like to join us! Boulder City is a small city, known for its great generosity, historical charm, traditions and values and we’re hoping to keep it that way. Thank you all for your unwavering support and faithfulness.”

Fox, who according to state election records, spent minimally on the primary said he plans on keeping his election effort old-school.

“The primary went as expected with Sherri taking the seat,” he said in a text message. “It’s going to be a great and close race to the general election for Denise and I. I couldn’t have asked for a better opponent. It’s going to be a close race to the last vote. For campaigning I’ll be doing door-to-door walks, parties, meet-and-greets and hanging out in front of the credit union. My phone is always open for calls and texts (702-466-3694). I look forward to continue my service for our community in the meantime.”

As to those who will not be continuing on, Dan Patterson tallied 785 votes, Tom Tyler had 519, Tyler Barton got 301 and Susan Reams ended up with 198 votes cast for her.

The other race of great local importance was the one to replace the soon-to-retire Victor Miller who has served as both Boulder City Municipal judge and justice of the peace for the Boulder Township for more than 40 years. The judge slot is appointed and will be filled at some point in the coming months by the city council. But the justice position is elected and that race is over.

The formula for that race is simpler as no one is supposed to vote for more than one candidate so if one person gets more than 50% of the vote in the primary, then there is no runoff in November. Chris Tilman pulled that off with 51.53% of the vote versus Lauren Szafranski at 36.05% and former city attorney Steve Morris (who elected not to campaign at all) with 12.42%.

Tilman, who is already the municipal judge pro tempore, took a quick break from courtroom duties to thank those who voted for him in an email message. “Thank you Boulder City voters! The support has been humbling. My family’s service and dedication to Boulder City since the 1930’s will continue with my election to justice of the peace. I expect a smooth transition from Judge Miller to me taking the bench as I have practiced for 30-plus years in Justice Court. I am so grateful and I look forward to serving with fairness, experience and objectivity.”

Boulder City residents, along with the rest of the country, will next go to the polls (or, these days, more likely fill out a ballot and drop it in the mail) on Nov. 5.

THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Rotary Club of Boulder City’s annual pancake breakfast ...
Slice of Americana turns 76
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s annual July 4 Damboree is almost like a Norman Rockwell painting that has jumped off the canvas and has come to life.

Photo courtesy of Bill Bruninga This photo, taken by Boulder City resident Bill Bruninga, recen ...
Capturing life through the lens of a camera
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

If it’s true that a picture is worth a thousand words, it’s safe to say that Bill Bruninga has enough to fill an entire set of encyclopedias.

bcr default image
Boulder City dodges insurance inflation
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Insurance is one of those things that are super important but that most people are not going to discuss over a beer like it was a football game. Which is a nice way of saying that the subject can be a little… dry.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Parks and Recreation building was a popular plac ...
It’s (un)official
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

“Every vote counts and every vote has not been counted.”

bcr default image
City council to mull recruitment firms
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

When departing and now former city manager Taylour Tedder was on his way out, he took some steps to try to smooth out the transition to a new city executive in the form of five recruitment firms vying for the call to be hired to conduct a nationwide search for his replacement.

Photo courtesy Danyelle Brown Boulder City’s Aiden Brown, who will be in eighth grade next ye ...
Brown proud to represent BC in Nationals
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For those who are into the rodeo scene, you may want to remember the name Aiden Brown in years to come.

Courtesy image An artist's rendition of what the proposed affordable senior housing complex wil ...
Church seeks senior housing
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Leaders of the Boulder City United Methodist Church have a project in the works that they feel will benefit many in the community but understand those who may have concerns.

bcr default image
Fancier/foster permit back on city council agenda
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

If you call in to a city council meeting for public comment twice in one meeting, you officially qualify as a gadfly. (noun: 1) a fly that bites livestock, especially a horsefly, warble fly, or botfly. 2) an annoying person, especially one who provokes others into action by criticism.) Fred Voltz, already quoted in these pages for comments on other issues, also addressed the issue of pet breeding, likening the practice to prostitution or the dealing of narcotics.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City Company Store and its owner, Tara Bertoli, received ...
Liquor Board approves BC Company Store request
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In the 1930s, the original Boulder City Company Store included a “club room.” The city was officially dry until the late 1960s, so booze would not have been officially served. Except it was.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The now-closed 99 Cents Only store in Boulder City is listed amon ...
Dollar Tree takes over 99 Cents
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Chances are that many will be giving their two-cents worth regarding the news that 99 Cent Only Stores, including the one in Boulder City, have been thrown a lifeline by a former competitor — Dollar Tree.