93°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

It’s getting hot out there

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
July 20, 2023 - 7:38 pm
 
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City Senior Center volunteer Kevin Kern, right, hands a b ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City Senior Center volunteer Kevin Kern, right, hands a bottle of water to Manny Martinez Monday outside of the senior center. Senior center employee Luis Trejo came up with the idea to hand out free bottles of water as temperatures topped 110 degrees.

Yes, it’s hot outside.

That much is obvious to anyone who opens their front door (and will be obvious to anyone with an air conditioner when they see their bill for July).

But just how hot is it really? As in, are records being broken?

That is a less straightforward question than one might think. Like most municipalities that have an airport, the official temperature reading for Boulder City is at the airport. If you check any online weather source, most will specify that the reading was taken at the airport. The airport is owned and run by the city. So one might expect that the city would have some kind of historical temperature record.

But, no. Inquiries about temperature records were referred by a city spokesperson to the National Weather Service. And an email querie to that federal agency was not returned before press time.

Another suggested source for info was the Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum. Staff at the museum were helpful and in response to a question about heat records, gathered a package of historical documents including scans of newspaper clippings from the 1930s. While it’s interesting to know that temperatures in Black Canyon during the construction of Hoover Dam sometimes blew past 125 degrees, it doesn’t really help if you are looking for info on Boulder City proper.

But using a combination of online services, including wunderground.com, weatherspark.com, wanderlog.com and the ever-popular Google search, we can at least get an idea.

July is, according to all sources, the hottest month of the year in Boulder City. Depending on the source, average highs for the month are listed as being somewhere between 102 and 105 degrees.

That average makes a difference. The World Meteorological Organization is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for promoting international cooperation on atmospheric science, climatology, hydrology and geophysics. The WMO defines a heat wave as at least five days in a row where temperatures exceed nine degrees above average.

By that definition, depending on which source you use for the average, Boulder City (along with the rest of Southern Nevada) has been in the grips of a heat wave since Saturday when daily temperatures began to exceed 111. That trend is predicted to continue through Saturday. Residents may start to get a break starting Sunday when the prediction is for a “hardly warm” 107 with temperatures expected to be higher than average at least through Wednesday.

So, about that record.

Daily data is available via wunderground.com going back to 2010. Using July 16 as the marker date (when temperatures this year topped out at a blazing 115 degrees), one can say for sure that it was the hottest July 16 in more than a decade. The closest it came to this year’s record was 109 degrees back in 2019.

There are some services available in town for relief. The Senior Center (as seen in the photo accompanying this story) was handing out bottled water earlier this week. Additionally, the Boulder City Library is an official cooling station. The overheated can duck into the air-conditioned building between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Library staff asks that all food be confined to the lobby.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Something is terribly wrong with our court system
Something is terribly wrong with our court system
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

I had a hard time deciding which story to lead off with here because there are a couple that are apropos. So of course, I’ll do ’em both.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Community Development Director Michael Mays, left, and City Manag ...
Short-term rental talk draws crowd
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

To allow Airbnb or not to allow Airbnb, that is the question.

(Map by Google Maps) Overhead view of the streets slated for reconstruction via this RTC funding.
RTC kicks in $3 million for Golf Course Estates road rehab
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Without discussion as part of the consent agenda, the City Council agreed to accept more than $3 million from the Regional Transportation Commission for the reconstruction of several residential streets in the subdivision called Golf Course Estates.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Bruce and Roe Woodbury in their Boulder City home. Bruce Woodbury ...
Bruce Woodbury enjoying life after politics
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Not many can say they have two streets, a post office and a major beltway named after them. At least not those who haven’t served as president.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder Dam Credit Union's risk management team has the diffi ...
Credit union urges public to be aware of potential scams
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Scam artists have come a long way since the 1990s when letters from a Nigerian prince promised the recipient riches if they would pay to help release the prince’s funds.

(Boulder City Review) The status of the hangars at the Boulder City Municipal Airport have been ...
City to extend low-rate leases on hangars
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Issues surrounding the Boulder City Airport playing a role in many of the most contentious stories about city government over the past several years is nothing new.

(Photo courtesy of Boulder City) Map showing the proposed area to be rezoned from open space to ...
Process begins for solar rezoning Council also approves lease for energy storage facility
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In a pair of actions that took a total of perhaps five minutes in a Boulder City Council meeting Tuesday that lasted nearly five hours, the city council approved the lease terms for a battery facility to be used for storing energy generated by existing solar panels. Also introduced was a potential action that would open up more than 783 acres in the Eldorado Valley for future solar development.

Water quality tops standards
Water quality tops standards
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The quality of tap water in Boulder City exceeds all federal standards according to 2023 Water Quality Report issued by the city last week. The report is issued annually in July each year.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Eldorado Travel Center is expected to open its doors to trave ...
Seeing double: second travel center to open
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

When Joe DeSimone opened the Railroad Pass Travel Center in 2018, he never anticipated having déjà vu five years later.